One of Ten 1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie, Once Part of Paul Walker's Collection, Is Now for Sale

The BMW M1 has quite a short history – it was born in mid-1975, and its production was halted five years later. It was created to represent BMW in the Manufacturers Championship based on cars with production silhouettes. The Procar BMW M1 Championship was announced in early 1978, along with the official unveiling of the M1 road car. It was built to compete in the Procar competition, an F1 support series that ran from 1979 to 1980. 450 units were produced in total, and the cars enjoyed undeniable popularity on the track. The M1 then campaigned in various world championships, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
At the core of this beast stood the M88 3,453-cubic-centimeter inline six-cylinder engine, which boasted six individual throttle bodies and mechanical fuel injection. In the road version of the M1, it outputted 277 hp (281 ps or 207 kW) at 6,500 RPM and 243 pound-feet (330 Nm) of torque at 5,500 RPM. It was also connected to a ZF five-speed manual transaxle with a limited-slip differential.
BMW initially contracted Lamborghini to develop the M1 chassis – it was devised with input from Italian engineer Gianpaolo Dallara. Because Lamborghini encountered financial troubles, a group of disenfranchised engineers from the Italian brand founded their own company and ended up finishing the work. And they managed to do a great job; the project featured a rigid spaceframe, double-wishbone suspension, and unassisted rack-and-pinion steering. Renowned designer Giorgetto Giugiaro did the angular fiberglass bodywork.
Regarding design, the car was fitted with aggressive front and rear spoilers, side skirts, and flared wheel arches. Its maker also commissioned the German paint shop of Herman Altmiks to finish each M1 in a unique livery based on the customer's directions.
AHG Studie vehicles were equipped with adjustable racing suspensions and 16-inch three-piece BBS wheels. The already powerful engine was upgraded to produce 350 hp (355 ps or 261 kW). A special racing clutch and a new exhaust system were also fitted.
This model is believed to be an original AHG M1 Studie. According to BMW Classic, the chassis was built in 1970 and delivered to Germany. Besides the original white paint and the fact that the initial owner opted for this package, we don't know much about the car's early history. From 1995 till 2021, its ownership changed through various collections, including the AE Collection. It ended up at a California-based consignor with only 6,821 km (4,238 miles) in the odometer at cataloging time.
The price that RM Sotheby's suggests in the listing reflects the exclusivity of this road-legal machine. The auction house recommends a $450,000 - $550,000 (€432,531 – €528,650) price – this low mileage AHG-modified M1 is even more fascinating than the already rare standard model. It will surely be an excellent addition to a BMW enthusiast's collection.
