autoevolution
Feature: 2022 LA Auto Show
Car video reviews:
 
One of Ten 1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie, Once Part of Paul Walker's Collection, Is Now for Sale
A 1980 BMW M1 road car modified by German dealership AHG is now being auctioned by RM Sotheby's. This vehicle is one of ten and was previously part of the renowned AE Collection of Paul Walker and Roger Rodas in California. Let me tell you more about the car's history and about this specific tuned model.

One of Ten 1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie, Once Part of Paul Walker's Collection, Is Now for Sale

Home > News > Coverstory
• By:
1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie1980 BMW M1 AHG Studie
The BMW M1 has quite a short history – it was born in mid-1975, and its production was halted five years later. It was created to represent BMW in the Manufacturers Championship based on cars with production silhouettes. The Procar BMW M1 Championship was announced in early 1978, along with the official unveiling of the M1 road car. It was built to compete in the Procar competition, an F1 support series that ran from 1979 to 1980. 450 units were produced in total, and the cars enjoyed undeniable popularity on the track. The M1 then campaigned in various world championships, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

At the core of this beast stood the M88 3,453-cubic-centimeter inline six-cylinder engine, which boasted six individual throttle bodies and mechanical fuel injection. In the road version of the M1, it outputted 277 hp (281 ps or 207 kW) at 6,500 RPM and 243 pound-feet (330 Nm) of torque at 5,500 RPM. It was also connected to a ZF five-speed manual transaxle with a limited-slip differential.

BMW initially contracted Lamborghini to develop the M1 chassis – it was devised with input from Italian engineer Gianpaolo Dallara. Because Lamborghini encountered financial troubles, a group of disenfranchised engineers from the Italian brand founded their own company and ended up finishing the work. And they managed to do a great job; the project featured a rigid spaceframe, double-wishbone suspension, and unassisted rack-and-pinion steering. Renowned designer Giorgetto Giugiaro did the angular fiberglass bodywork.

In 1982, after the Procar series ended and the M1's production was stopped, the president and owner of German BMW dealer AHG, Peter Gartemann, wanted to create a limited-production design study inspired by Procar M1's look. So, AHG released the AHG Studie option package, which transformed a standard road M1 into a Procar-styled machine with significant cosmetic and performance modifications.

Regarding design, the car was fitted with aggressive front and rear spoilers, side skirts, and flared wheel arches. Its maker also commissioned the German paint shop of Herman Altmiks to finish each M1 in a unique livery based on the customer's directions.

AHG Studie vehicles were equipped with adjustable racing suspensions and 16-inch three-piece BBS wheels. The already powerful engine was upgraded to produce 350 hp (355 ps or 261 kW). A special racing clutch and a new exhaust system were also fitted.

The leather seat inserts replaced the stock cloth ones, and the stereo system was improved with extra speakers. The AHG Studie M1s were certified by TÜV, the German technical inspection association, after extensive testing and approvals.

This model is believed to be an original AHG M1 Studie. According to BMW Classic, the chassis was built in 1970 and delivered to Germany. Besides the original white paint and the fact that the initial owner opted for this package, we don't know much about the car's early history. From 1995 till 2021, its ownership changed through various collections, including the AE Collection. It ended up at a California-based consignor with only 6,821 km (4,238 miles) in the odometer at cataloging time.

The price that RM Sotheby's suggests in the listing reflects the exclusivity of this road-legal machine. The auction house recommends a $450,000 - $550,000 (€432,531 – €528,650) price – this low mileage AHG-modified M1 is even more fascinating than the already rare standard model. It will surely be an excellent addition to a BMW enthusiast's collection.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
rm sotheby's auction BMW M1 Procar racing vintage rare
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories