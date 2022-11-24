Extremely Rare Open-Top Ford GTX1 Is Up for Grabs With Less Than 130 Miles on the Clock

The Ford GTX1 project was initially created as a show car for the 2005 edition of the SEMA event, but the modified version of the legendary GT supercar garnered enough attention to eventually be produced in limited numbers.
Gennadi Design Group in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with Ford’s blessing, was the company that turned Blue Oval’s mid-engined hardtop GT into a working and well-executed roadster. The resulting GTX1 was a great example of carmakers working together with the aftermarket to push the boundaries of car design and explore product innovation.
Besides removing the roof, Gennadi Design Group also fitted the GTX1 with a custom interior, race seats, and improved brakes. Options such as butterfly doors, performance upgrades, and chassis modifications were also available to interested customers.
Considering that only between 40 to 50 examples of the Ford GTX1 have ever been built, the aftermarket roadster iteration of the GT is as rare as hen’s teeth. One of them is now up for sale via Broad Arrow Auctions and is offered with less than 130 miles (209 km) on the odometer.
The GTX1 shown here, chassis no. 1FAFP90S35Y401729, is an even rarer example of the legendary car. It is one of four units ordered by a Middle East businessman named Hamad Alkaz, featuring identical specs to the original GTX1 unveiled by Ford at the 2005 SEMA show.
It is finished in Valencia Yellow with Titanium stripes over a Black leather interior with Sparco embroidered seats. It features special badging on the front fenders, carbon fiber side skirts and rear diffuser, as well as a redesigned carbon fiber rear clamshell.
The heart of the car is a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The mill is able to deliver a maximum power output of 700 horsepower (710 ps), which is 150 hp (152 ps) more than the original GT.
This one-of-four GTX1 is presented in excellent condition, so we expect it to sell for big bucks, potentially in the seven-figure territory.
