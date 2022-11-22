1971 Ford Torino GT Barn Find Runs, Drives, Is All There

Part of the second generation, the 1971 Ford Torino didn’t come with too many styling changes as compared to its predecessor, as the American carmaker tried to focus on streamlining the lineup.
As a result, with Ford giving up on the Fairland and Falcon models, the Torino continued to be offered in no less than 14 different configurations.
As far as the Torino GT was concerned, however, it could only be ordered as a 2-door SportsRoof or convertible, with the latter accounting for just a small share of this year’s production – only a little over 1,600 units rolled off the assembly lines, out of close to 326,500 Torinos built in 1971.
The Torino GT that you see in the photos isn’t a convertible, but on the other hand, it comes in a rather impressive condition for a car this old. In fact, what’s even more surprising is that this Torino has apparently managed to pass the test of time with flying colors, especially considering it’s a barn find – so it has presumably spent a very long time in storage.
According to eBay seller lste2276, the car doesn’t exhibit too many metal problems aside from the rust that can be observed in the pictures, but what’s probably the best news is that everything is still there. That’s right, this Torino is still complete, and given it runs and drives, the car is ready to become a daily driver.
In charge of putting the wheels in motion is a 351 (5.7-liter) V8, but no further specifications have been offered, so we don’t know if the engine has ever been rebuilt or not.
At first glance, however, this Torino GT would make for a great occasional driver (or even a graduation gift), but only as long as the price is right. The current top bid is $6,000, but a reserve is also in place, and it is yet to be unlocked.
As far as the Torino GT was concerned, however, it could only be ordered as a 2-door SportsRoof or convertible, with the latter accounting for just a small share of this year’s production – only a little over 1,600 units rolled off the assembly lines, out of close to 326,500 Torinos built in 1971.
The Torino GT that you see in the photos isn’t a convertible, but on the other hand, it comes in a rather impressive condition for a car this old. In fact, what’s even more surprising is that this Torino has apparently managed to pass the test of time with flying colors, especially considering it’s a barn find – so it has presumably spent a very long time in storage.
According to eBay seller lste2276, the car doesn’t exhibit too many metal problems aside from the rust that can be observed in the pictures, but what’s probably the best news is that everything is still there. That’s right, this Torino is still complete, and given it runs and drives, the car is ready to become a daily driver.
In charge of putting the wheels in motion is a 351 (5.7-liter) V8, but no further specifications have been offered, so we don’t know if the engine has ever been rebuilt or not.
At first glance, however, this Torino GT would make for a great occasional driver (or even a graduation gift), but only as long as the price is right. The current top bid is $6,000, but a reserve is also in place, and it is yet to be unlocked.