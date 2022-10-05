Marking the End of Ford GT Production, the LM Edition Will Number 20 Units

Nobody expected the Ford Motor Company to steal the show in 2015 at the North American International Auto Show. In addition to the Shelby GT350 and F-150 Raptor, the Dearborn-based automaker took the veils off the second-gen GT, which started production in 2016 for MY17.
The Ford Motor Company wanted to build 1,000 units in total, but come October 2018, the Blue Oval decided to add 350 units to the tally. Manufactured by Multimatic in Canada, the second-generation GT will sadly leave us for greener pastures by year’s end. The LM Edition is the final special edition of the mid-engined thriller, a final special edition that honors the LMGTE Pro class win at the 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours.
“With innovative materials, design and engineering, the GT is unlike any other production supercar,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “As we close this chapter of the road-going GT, the LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing racecar, furthering the tribute to our 2016 Le Mans win.”
As the headline implies, only 20 examples of the breed will roll off the assembly line. The carbon-fiber bodywork is finished in Liquid Silver paint, complemented by red or blue as a nod to the livery of the class-winning No. 68 racing car. Prospective customers are presented with a choice between red or blue carbon fiber underscoring the vehicle’s lower aerodynamics.
Exposed gloss carbon-fiber wheels featuring red or blue inner-barrel accents, titanium lug nuts, and black-painted Brembo calipers also need to be mentioned, along with a 3D-printed titanium dual exhaust that’s unique to the LM. A 3D-printed GT LM badge is affixed above the exhaust tips.
Hopping inside reveals tons of Alcantara and carbon-fiber seats. The driver’s seat can be had in red or blue, whereas the passenger’s seat comes in black. Leather and Alcantara wrap the instrument panel, and a numbered badge is featured on the passenger’s dashboard area. That badge is made from the ground-down crankshaft of the third-place GT Le Mans racecar.
“With innovative materials, design and engineering, the GT is unlike any other production supercar,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “As we close this chapter of the road-going GT, the LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing racecar, furthering the tribute to our 2016 Le Mans win.”
As the headline implies, only 20 examples of the breed will roll off the assembly line. The carbon-fiber bodywork is finished in Liquid Silver paint, complemented by red or blue as a nod to the livery of the class-winning No. 68 racing car. Prospective customers are presented with a choice between red or blue carbon fiber underscoring the vehicle’s lower aerodynamics.
Exposed gloss carbon-fiber wheels featuring red or blue inner-barrel accents, titanium lug nuts, and black-painted Brembo calipers also need to be mentioned, along with a 3D-printed titanium dual exhaust that’s unique to the LM. A 3D-printed GT LM badge is affixed above the exhaust tips.
Hopping inside reveals tons of Alcantara and carbon-fiber seats. The driver’s seat can be had in red or blue, whereas the passenger’s seat comes in black. Leather and Alcantara wrap the instrument panel, and a numbered badge is featured on the passenger’s dashboard area. That badge is made from the ground-down crankshaft of the third-place GT Le Mans racecar.