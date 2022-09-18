Check Out This Tungsten Grey 2006 Ford GT With Only 7k Miles on It

Inspired by the Le Mans-winning Ford GT40, the Ford GT was initially a concept car intended for the company’s 100th anniversary celebration. The car’s left headlight cluster even reads "100.”
Ford wanted to use the GT40 name for their new car, but a small Ohio-based company owned the “GT40” trademark. Negotiations between the two companies failed, hence Ford dropped the 40 out of the name.
This particular first-generation Ford GT has only 7,364 miles (11,851 km) on its digital odometer, and is one of the 2,011 built in 2006, according to the Bring a Trailer listing. Donning a Tungsten Grey Metallic coat of paint, the car also features the optional over-the-top stripes and Ford GT graphics on the side, along with an aftermarket rear bumper and exhaust system. The removed factory rear bumper is also included in the sale, if you ever need it.
The car sits on BBS forged alloy wheels (18” up front and 19” out back), mounted with Bridgestone Potenza RE050A tires. Moreover, there’s a Brembo braking system featuring red-painted calipers, along with ventilated 14” rotors up front and 13.2” ones out back.
Even though it’s a 2006 model, this 2-seater is keeping up the pace with modern-day technology via a Bluetooth-capable Pioneer touchscreen stereo, which, if you like the sound of the car, you probably won’t need that often. And just like with the rear bumper, the removed factory stereo is also included.
Responsible for powering the beast is a mid-mounted 5.4-liter V8, factory-rated at 550 hp (558 ps) and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) of torque, putting the rear wheels in motion via a Ricardo six-speed manual.
The inside of the car is a combination of aluminum and leather for the most part, with aftermarket cloth mats covering the floors.
With only four bids at the moment, this Ford GT has already reached the $325,000 mark. That said, there are almost six days left until the auction ends, so a lot can happen.
