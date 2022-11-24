Low-Mile 1986 Suzuki GSX-R750 With Minor Blemishes Would Look Right at Home in a Museum

Many cool bikes have emerged from Japan in the eighties, but the Suzuki GSX-R really was in a league of its own when it came out.
The GSX-R nameplate had already been around for a year when it finally arrived on U.S. soil in 1986, and it was a smash hit across the globe! In its smaller iteration, Suzuki’s classic rocket ship came with an air- and oil-cooled 749cc inline-four engine featuring quad Mikuni carbs, sixteen valves, and dual overhead cams.
When the crankshaft rotates at 10,500 rpm, this bad boy is capable of unleashing up to 106 beastly horses. On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) will be summoned at around 8,000 spins per minute. Power is sent to the rear chain-driven wheel by a six-speed constant-mesh gearbox and a wet clutch.
As it weighs a mere 388 pounds (176 kg) dry, the old-school Gixxer can hit a top speed of 142 mph (229 kph) according to period tests. You’ll find an aluminum twin-spar framework holding everything where it belongs, and front-end suspension affairs are managed by adjustable 41 mm (1.6-inch) telescopic forks.
Out back, the GSX-R750 comes equipped with a Full Floater monoshock arrangement offering 136 mm (just under 5.4 inches) of wheel travel. Last but not least, stopping power is obtained from twin drilled rotors and four-piston calipers up north, along with a solo brake disc and a single-piston caliper at the rear.
Shown atop these paragraphs is a 1986 model whose odometer counts a little over 6,800 miles (11,000 km). This Japanese titan was blessed with a full carburetor rebuild about two years ago, and it packs freshly-changed motor oil, a modern Yuasa battery, and new spark plugs.
Take a look at the current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and you’ll discover this specimen is searching for a new place to call home. The bidding deadline will be upon us on November 27, but the top bid of approximately $5k isn’t quite enough to meet the reserve price demanded by the seller.
