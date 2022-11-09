2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Ditches Signature V-Twin for Parallel Twin, Still Has a Beak

Suzuki revealed the new V-Strom 800DE at the 2022 EICMA show, and it is ready to hit the streets in 2023. Since the latest creation from Hamamatsu is intended for adventure use, it will also be offered in a version that will include that word in its name, as in the V-Strom 800DE Adventure, which is an enhanced variant of the V-Strom 800DE.
In case you have been keeping tabs on new releases, you already know that Suzuki has just revealed its new GSX-8S, also during the EICMA event in Milan. Well, the event and manufacturer are not the only things the two bikes share.
Suzuki has decided to use the all-new steel frame on both models, as well as the new parallel twin engine with 776 cubic centimeters of displacement and a 270-degree crank. The undersquare design is a four-stroke unit that is mated to a wet, multi-plate clutch and a six-speed constant mesh transmission.
Yes, the motorcycle from Suzuki that was known for having a V-twin for so many years now will ditch the V-twin for a parallel twin. The manufacturer has implemented its cross-balancer system along with an adequate firing order for the crank to enable this motor, as well as the motorcycle it is fitted to, in providing strong torque and smooth operation.
While the frame is shared with the GSX-8S, the steel sub-frame, as well as the aluminum swingarm are dedicated to the V-Strom. When compared to its predecessors, this model comes with the highest ground clearance and the longest suspension travel. There is even a 21-inch spoke-style front wheel for better off-road capabilities, Suzuki underlines. The 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels come wtih Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tires.
From a tech perspective, the bike has a full-color TFT instrument panel, a two-way quickshifter, as well as mono-focus LED headlights stacked with a position light inside. All those lights sit just below a height-adjustable windshield. Riders will be able to switch off rear wheel ABS during off-road riding, as well as use the Gravel mode, plus the adjustable ABS with two sensitivity levels to obtain a bike that rides as you like it.
Adventure riders should know that the fuel tank has a 20-liter capacity (ca. 5.3 U.S. gal.) and that its curb weight is 230 kilograms (507 lbs.). The seat height is 855 mm (33.7 inches).
Suzuki's latest bike continues to have the signature “beak” on its front end, and can be had in Glass Matte Mechanical Grey, Glass Sparkle Black, or Champion Yellow No.2. We can think of several jokes in this color's name, including some that are quite poor, but we leave you with a question – can it still be a champion if it is No. 2?
The throttle is operated in a ride-by-wire fashion, and there is a traction control system and an ABS as standard. The Hamamatsu brand notes that the TC system is no substitute for the rider's throttle control, and that it cannot prevent loss of traction caused by excessive speed in a corner and/or applying the brakes in one, as well as the fact that the system cannot prevent the front wheel from losing grip.
Suzuki advises all riders that ABS-equipped motorcycles may have a longer stopping distance on some surface conditions, as well as the fact that wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering cannot be prevented by the ABS. The marque asks everyone to ride carefully and avoid overly relying on ABS – now that is sound advice.
