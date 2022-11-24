Gift Your Loved Ones Stylish and Sustainable MINI-Branded Items This Christmas Season

The festive season is around the corner, and people all over the world are getting ready to enjoy relaxing Nativity celebrations and spend time with their loved ones. MINI knows all too well that doing last-minute Christmas shopping can be quite stressful for some, so they’re lending a helping hand to people looking for unique gifts for car enthusiasts.
Whether you’re looking for a simple stocking filler or a big-ticket holiday gift, you might find what you are looking for among the items in the current MINI Lifestyle Collection 2022.
MINI offers a whole series of sustainable and practical gift ideas for the most wonderful holiday of the year, from travel mugs and clothing items to bags and accessories for MINI enthusiasts young and old.
The products in the current collection feature new colors, high-quality recycled and natural materials that make a clear statement on sustainability, and unique patterns in the distinctive style of the British brand. For instance, the bags, apparel, and accessories in Sage color are inspired by the Untold Edition of MINI Clubman. Additionally, the collection includes some charm pendants made of leather scraps recovered from the production of the seats.
Now let’s have a look at some of the items included in the MINI Lifestyle Collection 2022. We’ll start with the luggage pieces dedicated to those who have to travel this holiday season to visit their families, like the MINI Two Tone Belt Bag, the MINI Cabin Trolley, and the MINI Two Tone Traveller Bag, all of which benefit from authentic materials and high-quality workmanship for enhanced versatility and functionality.
Then, there are trendy items in the MINI mobility family, such as the MINI Scooter, MINI Tricycle, or the MINI Baby Racer. Also for the little ones in your family, there is a Chilli Red MINI Kids Trolley.
For babies, the MINI Graphic Bibs Gift Set would be a great gift to add under your Christmas tree. It includes three organic cotton bibs in different colors and featuring different designs.
The new apparel collection combines comfort with style and has something for every member of your family, including T-shirts, polo shirts, and hoodies made of organic cotton with beautiful design elements.
Finally, the collection also includes some cute Christmas tree decorations in the shape of the MINI silhouette or the Bulldog mascot. Take a look at the photo gallery above to see if you can add some MINI-branded items to your Christmas shopping list.
