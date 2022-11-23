Numbers-Matching 1967 BMW R69S Wouldn’t Mind a Good Bit of TLC, But It’s Still a Charmer

Motorrad gave us some beautiful bikes during the sixties, and the R69S was the most powerful of the bunch.
Before it was purchased by the latest owner, this 1967 BMW R69S saw its engine and transmission refurbished by Bench Mark Works of Sturgis, Mississippi. A stainless-steel Keihan exhaust can be found where the motorcycle’s OEM pipework had once dwelled, and its suspension hardware was recently serviced at both ends.
Seating comes in the form of a Schorsch Meier two-up saddle with white highlights and a grab strap, but you will also spot a foldable luggage rack sitting further back. Up in the cockpit area, the R69S bears replacement mirrors and bar-end turn signals, while its framework got treated to a well-deserved repaint under previous ownership.
As for the Beemer’s fundamental specs and features, its power hails from a four-stroke 594cc boxer-twin with 9.5:1 compression, dual Bing carbs, and four valves operated through pushrods. The air-cooled mill is capable of producing up to 42 hp when its crankshaft whirls at 7,000 rpm, to then feed this oomph to a four-speed gearbox and a dry single-plate clutch.
Turning the rear 18-inch hoop is a shaft final drive, and the whole procedure can lead to a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). The powertrain componentry comes enshrouded in a steel duplex cradle frame, which rests on leading-link Earles forks at the front and twin oil-pressurized shocks at the rear.
When braking becomes a necessity, the R69S makes use of traditional drums measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) at both ends. BMW’s classic stunner weighs in at 445 pounds (202 kg) on a full stomach, and its wheelbase measures 1,415 mm (55.7 inches). Now then, what if we told you this numbers-matching R69S could end up in your garage?
The vintage Bavarian is hitting the auction block on Bring a Trailer at this very moment, and you’ve got until Monday, November 28 to make an offer in case you’re interested. As no reserve price has been set by the seller, one would only need about eight grand to secure this purchase – at least for now.
