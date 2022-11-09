2023 Lexus LX Adds Heated Steering Wheel as Standard, Base Trim Level Starts at $89,160

Why did Toyota discontinue the full-size Land Cruiser from its U.S. lineup? The answer is Lexus, with the LX priced too similarly to the Land Cruiser to justify the Land Cruiser’s existence in this part of the world.
Redesigned from the ground up in 2021 for the 2022 model year, the LX enters 2023 with a few updates that don’t bring too much to the table. For starters, Lexus has acknowledged its status as Toyota’s luxurious sibling by making the heated steering wheel standard on its range-topping SUV.
The Ultra Luxury trim level, which sits above the appropriately named Luxury, now features Takanoha wood as standard. The Sunflare interior theme also needs to be mentioned in combination with the range-topping trim level. Rear-seat entertainment screen covers are standard across the board, and Nori Green Pearl has been added to the exterior color palette of the LX 600 F Sport Handling that slots bang in the middle of the range.
Including the $1,345 delivery fee, Lexus wants $89,160 for the LX 600. The LX 600 Premium is $97,110, the F Sport Handling can be yours from $103,370, the Luxury costs $105,110, and the Ultra Luxury is $129,250.
Quite a bit of money, but on the other hand, the LX is worth it given the extensive list of standard features. As opposed to Toyota, which continues to claim that the Tundra packs a 3.5-liter V6, the luxury-oriented brand correctly states 3.4 liters in the release below. Codenamed V35A-FTS, the 3,444-cc engine produces 409 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 479 pound-foot (650 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 3,600 revolutions per minute.
A 10-speed automatic is standard, and the most you can tow with the LX is 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilograms). For model year 2023, customers in the U.S. are presented with no fewer than seven exterior colors. In addition to the aforementioned Nori Green Pearl, the palette further includes Eminent White Pearl, Atomic Pearl, Manganese Luster, Caviar, Ultra White, and Black Onyx. Eminent White Pearl and Luster retail at $595.
The Ultra Luxury trim level, which sits above the appropriately named Luxury, now features Takanoha wood as standard. The Sunflare interior theme also needs to be mentioned in combination with the range-topping trim level. Rear-seat entertainment screen covers are standard across the board, and Nori Green Pearl has been added to the exterior color palette of the LX 600 F Sport Handling that slots bang in the middle of the range.
Including the $1,345 delivery fee, Lexus wants $89,160 for the LX 600. The LX 600 Premium is $97,110, the F Sport Handling can be yours from $103,370, the Luxury costs $105,110, and the Ultra Luxury is $129,250.
Quite a bit of money, but on the other hand, the LX is worth it given the extensive list of standard features. As opposed to Toyota, which continues to claim that the Tundra packs a 3.5-liter V6, the luxury-oriented brand correctly states 3.4 liters in the release below. Codenamed V35A-FTS, the 3,444-cc engine produces 409 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 479 pound-foot (650 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 3,600 revolutions per minute.
A 10-speed automatic is standard, and the most you can tow with the LX is 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilograms). For model year 2023, customers in the U.S. are presented with no fewer than seven exterior colors. In addition to the aforementioned Nori Green Pearl, the palette further includes Eminent White Pearl, Atomic Pearl, Manganese Luster, Caviar, Ultra White, and Black Onyx. Eminent White Pearl and Luster retail at $595.