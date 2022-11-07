Electric Lexus UX Gets New Battery and Increased Range, More Changes Coming in 2023

2022 is about to end, and that moment is so close that only a handful of carmakers are expected to announce novelties in what’s left of the year. One of them was not necessarily Lexus, but here are the Japanese with something fresh nonetheless.
The novelties concern the lineup of three UX models presently on sale over in Europe, namely the UX 250h, UX 200, and UX 300e. We’ll start with the electric SUV, because it’s there the news is perhaps the most important.
On the European market for three years now, the 300e didn’t provide much of a range compared to what else is out there, just 305 km (190 miles). That’s why the model was gifted with a new battery system, announced since October, a 72.8 kWh one that allows for 40 percent more range than before, meaning 450 km (280 miles).
The change is expected to take effect in the spring of next year, and the new battery will be accompanied on the upgrade front by a retune of the electric power steering and shock absorbers.
Also worth mentioning is the fact the electric UX gets a new multimedia system, which it will share with its two other siblings. The system will offer a choice between 8- and 12-inch touchscreens and will offer “greater connectivity, faster and easier operation, cloud-based navigation.”
According to Lexus, the range gets, safety-wise, Intersection Turning Assist, Emergency Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control now has Curve Speed Reduction.
For the UX 250h and UX 200, Lexus also prepared a new grade called F Sport Design, but also new exterior bi-tone paint jobs. Additionally, the UX F Sport gets Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) as standard.
Lexus makes no mention of price changes for these SUVs as a result of the upgrades, but it’s natural we should expect some. More on that will probably be revealed closer to market launch.
