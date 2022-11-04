Lexus RX Gets Unique Wheels Inspired by Wizard of Oz, Dorothy Would Be Impressed

Some say that changing the wheels on a vehicle will make or break the look of the vehicle. We have seen this time and time again, and it does make sense. It is also the reason so many new models are being offered with rather large wheels. Moreover, press images tend to show every new car out there with the largest wheels available.
The idea is that big wheels tend to improve the look of a vehicle, and this is why changing the wheels on a car is among the most popular modifications out there, especially as the one to start with. Now, the folks over at Lexus have not decided to fully modify an RX, but they did collaborate with a designer to customize an example with a specific theme.
Behold, the Lexus RX with unique, Ruby Red Rims, as their creator describes them. The design of these wheels was inspired by Dorothy's ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz, and their creation was handled by Harris Reed, who is a leading fashion designer.
The all-aluminum wheels include both LED lighting and glitter finish, as their core is made to light up. The entire project was produced under license from Warner Bros. Consumer Products and started as an idea of what could have happened if Dorothy had ignored the "follow the yellow brick road" advice and taken the road less traveled instead.
Lexus explained the reputation of the RX echoes this choice, as the vehicle both captures the spirit of exploration and encourages journeys off the beaten track. This unique set of wheels was also inspired by two of Reed's signature hat designs, which were launched for the Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
The wheels on this Lexus RX are made from solid aluminum and are painted red with gloss-sealed glitter. The Lexus logo sits on their centers on a polished ruby core that integrates LED lights, and the latter radiates the inner color from various angles. The goal is to create an optical illusion as the vehicle is in motion.
Behold, the Lexus RX with unique, Ruby Red Rims, as their creator describes them. The design of these wheels was inspired by Dorothy's ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz, and their creation was handled by Harris Reed, who is a leading fashion designer.
The all-aluminum wheels include both LED lighting and glitter finish, as their core is made to light up. The entire project was produced under license from Warner Bros. Consumer Products and started as an idea of what could have happened if Dorothy had ignored the "follow the yellow brick road" advice and taken the road less traveled instead.
Lexus explained the reputation of the RX echoes this choice, as the vehicle both captures the spirit of exploration and encourages journeys off the beaten track. This unique set of wheels was also inspired by two of Reed's signature hat designs, which were launched for the Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
The wheels on this Lexus RX are made from solid aluminum and are painted red with gloss-sealed glitter. The Lexus logo sits on their centers on a polished ruby core that integrates LED lights, and the latter radiates the inner color from various angles. The goal is to create an optical illusion as the vehicle is in motion.