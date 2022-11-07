Lexus LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept Boasts All-Terrain Tires and Lots of Onboard Storage

This year’s edition of the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show (SEMA) has come and gone, but some vehicles presented during the event still linger in our minds. One particular model that could be of interest to those who have adventure written in their DNA is Lexus’s LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept.
As you would expect considering it comes from Lexus, this is a luxury SUV-based overlander designed to offer the comfort and convenience of home while you’re on the road.
“The LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept is the product of a partnership handcrafted at the intersection of luxury and adventure. An elevated lifestyle is at the heart of this LX 600, with the unparalleled cabin refinement of the flagship SUV carefully complemented by the iconic, durable, outdoor-enthusiast YETI essentials,” the luxury Japanese carmaker says in their 2022 SEMA guide.
Designed and curated by Hiraku Co., the Alpine Lifestyle Concept is based on the company’s 409 hp (415 ps) LX 600 and features a great deal of off-road upgrades and accessories from renowned brands in the overlanding world. These include the Dissent off-road body armor system, JAOS carbon fiber over fenders, aluminum side steps, bespoke modular bumpers front and back, as well as Rigid Industries light pods and light bars.
Moreover, the off-road vehicle stands on rugged 20-inch Vossen forged Anthracite wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain tires.
The company points out that each of these enhancements has its own purpose within the one-off build. For instance, the Dissent Off-Road Aluminum Rack System was fitted to provide additional gear storage, being able to accommodate some YETI Tundra coolers, a pair of YETI Trailhead camp chairs, and an Agency shovel.
Onboard storage was actually a focus point in the design of this concept, as the SUV is also equipped with YETI LoadOut GoBoxes and a TrekBoxx Expedition System. A galley space for prepping food or cocktails on the road is also included in the mix.
And to refine the LX 600’s off-grid living capabilities, the company also added a pull-out awning and a Switch-Pros 9100 Series switch panel power system with a Bluetooth interface.
