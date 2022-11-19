Show Your Love for Ducati With Its 2023 Apparel Collection Featuring New and Improved Gear

It’s a complete range of products that satisfy the needs of all motorcycle enthusiasts, neatly blending safety and performance. The aesthetics resulted from a collaboration between Centro Stole Ducati and Aldo Drudi – the name might not ring a bell, but it’s the creative force behind Valentino Rossi’s helmet designs, as well as other competitive moto riders. Moreover, for the first time, the Ducati Corse line boasts a common graphic theme with the three shades of red on the MotoGP livery.
The Ducati Performance collection is adapted to the entire range of Ducati Models – the brand divided the products by use into three categories: Racing, with pieces designed for track riding; Sport is for road riding; Touring helps you go the distance, and Urban allows for urban mobility while still providing protection and style.
If you’re a racing enthusiast, you might be happy to know that the highlight is the renewal of the iconic Ducati Corse C6 suit. It’s made of soft full-grain leather and features several elements that protect you in case of the worst. It comes with thermoformed composite protectors on the shoulders, elbows, and knees, with additional soft protectors on the hips and coccyx. If you end up sliding after an impact, the steel plates on the shoulders, knees, and elbows will keep you safe. The torso is also designed to fit in the new Company 3 Wave back protector.
Freedom of movement is critical when wearing any protective equipment – the Tri-axial elastic insert on the back allows for flexible moves. The large, perforated areas in the suit let air flow inside the garment to keep you cool.
The track-focused Ducati Corse V6 helmet has also been renewed – it’s more resistant in case of a fall due to the exterior shell’s composite fiber build. The Drudi Performance graphics make it stand out. Moreover, all Ducati by Arai helmets have a 5-year guarantee.
The Touring line features a new Strada C5 jacket-trousers set for both men and women. It’s produced by Dainese and designed by Aldo Drudi. The best part is its modularity – you can add or remove functional layers to stay cool or warm. Ducati uses a different mix of slightly elasticated, comfortable fabrics to keep you comfortable.
The jacket-trousers set can be paired with the corresponding gloves, which have been upgraded with a specific focus on comfort, practicality, and safety. They feature a useful visor wiper insert to clean your helmet visor even on the move. The thumb and index fingertips are also touch-screen compatible.
If you’re not looking for gear to wear when riding and just want to show your love for Ducati and its motorsport teams, you can get your hand on Ducati Corse branded sweatshirts and t-shirts.
The Ducati Apparel products are now available at the dealership network and on the Ducati Shop website.
