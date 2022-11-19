The "Flying B" Is Bentley's Mesmerizing Hood Mascot, Here's What You Didn't Know About It

Owning a Bentley is a big enough dream for most people. Having the means to go and acquire one is an experience that many will not come across in their lifetime. These facts might have contributed to the British marque’s desire for excellence, apart from wanting to be Rolls-Royce’s archrival, of course. And in creating such a lavish automotive experience, a considerable amount of effort has been put into refining details. One of those small, yet impactful little things is the “Flying B” mascot.