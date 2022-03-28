Join the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid on a POV Night Drive and Relax

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is a natural step forward for the British automaker. Electrifying the fleet was much needed and it had to happen beyond the Bentayga SUV. Here’s it looks and sounds while the city is sleeping. It’d be best to use headphones. The audio is 3D!
A Bentley Flying Spur is best suited to a V8 or, even better, a W12. These kind of luxury vehicles express opulence, and they need to have power under the hood that entertains this philosophy. But times, they are a-changin’.
With stricter pollution standards and customers that look for different kinds of powertrains, Bentley had to adjust. That’s how the Flying Spur Hybrid was born. It boasts a V6 and an electric motor that offer together an output of 536 HP and 553 lb-ft of torque.
The electric-only range is rated at 25 mi (40 km) thanks to a small battery of just 14.1-kWh.
It might seem like it’s not enough for such a British extraordinaire, but you must consider how people use these cars today. Being in the city a lot has its benefits when you drive a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). It’s true that a Bentley owner won’t necessarily think about taxes applied in some city centers but choosing a car like this will send the proper signals to those who have their eyes on you. In this day and age, everything one's doing will be judged by its peers.
The car in question also comes with some options equipped that make it even better for cruising or attending to day-to-day business. It costs $286,100, but only because it has the rotating display, four-seat configuration, Naim premium sound system, 22-inch Mulliner wheels, and a lot of useful technology like night vision or lane keeping assistant.
Now watch how this Bentley looks, feels, and sounds during the night. Don’t discriminate against it for having a V6. It might surprise you!
Enjoy!
