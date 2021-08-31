Bentley Unveils New Entertainment System So You Can Netflix and Chill in Your Bentayga

Bentley has just unveiled its new rear-seat entertainment system for both the Flying Spur as well as the Bentayga. This system employs a clever ‘bring your own device’ concept which allows the customer to wirelessly stream content from their own smartphone, computer or tablet directly to the car’s rear entertainment system.
Providing the eye candy is a pair of high-definition 10.1-inch screens attached to the back of the front seats. These screens are also removable and if you’d rather not stream the audio to the headphones using Bluetooth, you can instead stream it directly to the vehicle’s exquisite Naim sound system with its industry-leading 2,200 watts of power.
Speaking of streaming, the content can originate from both iOS and Android apps, and if you’re using the same Wi-Fi network, you can also interact with apps such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, Youku or Apple TV.
Netflix, meanwhile, comes pre-installed with the Bentley rear-seat entertainment system and can be accessed without the need to stream from an external device.
Furthermore, the displays feature an HDMI port, which allows the use of media devices such as an Amazon Firestick or a games console. You also get a USB type C port and a headphone jack, for a “best of both worlds” type of mix. Both screens are connected to the rear of the front passenger seats using a bespoke arm mount, which also feeds power to the system. There’s also a discreet microphone, which monitors audio coming from the Naim sound system.
Seen as how both screens are touch-sensitive, users can easily operate functions such as volume, brightness and source selection with the tap of a finger.
“The new Bentley Rear Entertainment system blends ease of use with exquisite design and functionality. It allows rear-seat passengers access to an ever-expanding world of entertainment via an exceptionally immersive system – one that represents the very latest in in-car technology. The system delivers digital entertainment services like media and streaming content from nearly all service providers worldwide and turns your car into your own exclusive cinema on the move,” said Bentley Motors’ Ivo Muth, director of Electronics.
