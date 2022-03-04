Buy This Barely-Driven Bentley Flying Spur, It Costs Much Less Than a Maybach

Designed by Luc Donckerwolke, the man who sketched out the Lamborghini Diablo, Gallardo, Murcielago, and Audi R8, among many others, the second-gen Bentley Flying Spur entered production in 2013.
It was built on the same platform as the era’s Audi A8, Porsche Panamera, and Volkswagen Phaeton, and the crew from Crewe used to sell it with two powertrain options: a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12.
The pictured car uses the smaller unit, hooked up to an auto ‘box and all-wheel drive, so it has 521 hp and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque to play with. For a vehicle that weighs as much as a small shed, and wasn’t exactly developed for racing, it is quite fast in a straight line. In this configuration, the 62 mph (100 kph) mark is hit in just under 5 seconds, and flat-out, it will do 190 mph (306 kph).
Made in 2016, and finished in black, bedecked by the typical chrome accents, on top of a brown leather interior equipped with a lot of amenities, this Flying Spur Mulliner has one owner in the papers, and 15,986 miles (25,727 km) under its belt, according to the listing. We found it for grabs on eBay, located in La Jolla, California, with almost a month left in the online auction at the time of writing, and a buy-it-now price of $125,999.
That’s definitely not pocket change, unless you’re loaded, which we doubt considering that you’re looking at a used previous-gen Bentley Flying Spur right now, but it is still quite affordable for a luxury four-door. For instance, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has an MSRP of $184,900, and for the normal S-Class, you are looking at a minimum of $111,100, and it’s surely not that well equipped. Thus, if we were in the market for such a ride, we’d definitely check out the ad.
