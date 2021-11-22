Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner and Flying Spur Hybrid Make China Debut in Guangzhou

Bentley has brought its two latest additions to the Flying Spur Chinese market family to the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show. The Flying Spur happens to be one of Bentley’s best-selling models in the People’s Republic, which makes sense seen as how it is regarded as a flagship vehicle.
Speaking of flagship, the Flying Spur Mulliner will be the very best luxury sedan Bentley has to offer in China, featuring even greater attention to detail than “regular” Flying Spur models. It comes with exclusive 22-inch Mulliner wheels (with self-levelling caps), a “Double Diamond” front grille, chrome front lower grille, bespoke Mulliner wing vents and Satin Silver mirror caps.
Furthermore, the iconic Bentley Flying B emblem is electronically deployed and illuminated, which is both fancy and futuristic. By the way, the outer treadplates and deep-pile overmats are also illuminated.
Once you step inside the Flying Spur Mulliner, you’ll come across a bespoke curation of eight custom-made, three-color combinations. You even get accent color piping and unique embroidery on the hand-stitched seats – as one would expect with such an expensive car.
The other Flying Spur on display in Guangzhou is a Hybrid model, powered by a 2.9-liter V6 gasoline unit and an advanced electric motor. Together, they combine for a total of 536 hp (544 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. It has 95 hp more than the Bentayga Hybrid and will cover over 700 km (1,126 km) with a full tank of gas. It will also hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.1 seconds, which is tremendously fast for a car this size.
Compared to a non-hybrid variant, this electrified one will provide its driver with additional feedback via the instrument panel, letting one know when the car is operating using just electric power, but also when it’s regenerating or using the internal combustion engine.
Joining the two Flying Spur models at the Chinese car event is a white Bentayga S SUV, a red Continental GT and a gold Continental GT Convertible.
Furthermore, the iconic Bentley Flying B emblem is electronically deployed and illuminated, which is both fancy and futuristic. By the way, the outer treadplates and deep-pile overmats are also illuminated.
Once you step inside the Flying Spur Mulliner, you’ll come across a bespoke curation of eight custom-made, three-color combinations. You even get accent color piping and unique embroidery on the hand-stitched seats – as one would expect with such an expensive car.
The other Flying Spur on display in Guangzhou is a Hybrid model, powered by a 2.9-liter V6 gasoline unit and an advanced electric motor. Together, they combine for a total of 536 hp (544 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. It has 95 hp more than the Bentayga Hybrid and will cover over 700 km (1,126 km) with a full tank of gas. It will also hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.1 seconds, which is tremendously fast for a car this size.
Compared to a non-hybrid variant, this electrified one will provide its driver with additional feedback via the instrument panel, letting one know when the car is operating using just electric power, but also when it’s regenerating or using the internal combustion engine.
Joining the two Flying Spur models at the Chinese car event is a white Bentayga S SUV, a red Continental GT and a gold Continental GT Convertible.