It'll Cost You a New Nissan Versa to Attend Bentley's Five-Day Road Trip Event

Want to drive some of Bentley’s latest models in a beautiful landscape and stay at luxury resorts for five consecutive days? You’ll have to fork out a small fortune for it, or mere pocket change as Bentley owners would probably call it.
Deemed as an “exclusive driving experience,” the event will run across four different dates this year and is open to the company’s fans and customers all over the world. Places are limited, with five couples in each group, and to secure one, it will cost you £11,350 per person, or $15,207 at today’s exchange rates.
Mind you, for that kind of money, you could buy a brand new Nissan Versa, which carries an MSRP of $15,080 in the U.S. However, the crew from Crewe will sprinkle the whole experience by providing them with a Bentley for the event, which aims to celebrate the partnership of the brand and The Macallan, announced last year. As a result, those who will take part in the road trip will get to visit the homes of both companies.
On the first day, guests will be arriving in Cheshire. They will serve a private lunch before being transferred to the Crewe factory for a tour, and they will serve dinner there as well. The convoy, comprising the Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Bentayga, will depart to the Peak District National Park on the second day, with a short break at the Fischer Barlow, a historic manor house. Lunch will be accompanied by a private tour of the gardens of the Michelin-starred restaurant.
The following day, the journey will continue in the North Pennines and Northumberland National Park, with drivers heading into the Scottish Borders for lunch. A guided stargazing experience with a renowned Scottish astronomer is planned after dinner.
On their way to The Cairngorms, attendees will stop at a 200-year old Scottish lodge for refreshments on the fourth day. The journey will continue to The Macallan Estate for a meal, tutored tasting, and private distillery experience. The dining experience will mark the end of the trip, as on the fifth day, after breakfast, guests will be chauffeured to the Aberdeen International Airport.
