Is the Bentley Flying Spur's Extra £100K Worth More Than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

One thing sets the Bentley apart from the S-Class, and it's not just the price, but its ultra-luxurious driving experience and commanding road presence. It doesn't come cheap. The Flying Spur starts at £163,000 in the UK, but Watson's test unit costs a whopping £220,000 after options (that's a thousand lifetimes' worth of cheerios).It's athletic alright, and comes packing a W12 engine pumping out 626. Don't make fun of this chunky kid at the playfield. It can quickly show it's bulky behind to top-tier sports cars doing the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds.The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a dominant contender in the luxurious limousine segment. It's a sort of gold standard for big luxury sedans and boasts cutting-edge tech and comfort standards.The S-Class in S 500 guise doesn't come cheap either. It's twice as cheap as the Bentley with a starting price of £82,000 and up to £110,000 with options in the UK.Does that mean it's half the fun? Well, not exactly. The S 500 comes with a 3-liter inline six-cylinder engine pushing 435 HP paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel-drive. Other variations include a 3-liter straight-six diesel, a 3-liter straight-six gasoline plug-in hybrid, a 4-liter V8 and a 6-liter V12.The key selling points of these cars are how they look and what they mean. The S-Class is striking but with low-key elements. It comes with a timeless design, elegant curvy exterior, lots of chrome, and sophistication. On the other hand, the Bentley stands out like a sore thumb . Its front end looks like it crashed into a jewelry shop. It's also got some muscle genes, classy interior, muscular arches, and sports alloy wheels.Bentley claims the Flying Spur can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Watson did it in 3.7 seconds and the quarter-mile in 11.93-seconds. In the S-Class, Watson does the 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.07-seconds, 0.1-seconds over the claim, and completes a quarter-mile in 13.48-seconds.So, does Bentley's price justify its goodness over the S-Class? Watson doesn't think so. He feels the Mercedes is for people looking for low-key sophistication, while the Bentley is a show stopper.