Mercedes-Benz S-Class Plug-in Hybrid, Now Also Available With All-Wheel-Drive

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a by-word for the pinnacle of automotive luxury and exclusivity. At least it was before a couple of slightly dodgy generations put a damper on things. But many in the industry are heralding the W223 S-Class as a return to form for the moniker, and a new plug-in option with the company's 4MATIC all-wheel drive can only help matters.
Mercedes-Benz unveiled an all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid version, the new S 580 e 4MATIC, available in European markets, at least at the start. The all-wheel drive option box can be ticked for both short- and long-wheelbase versions.
According to official literature, the power output on Mercedes-Benz's electric powertrain can jet 150 horsepower (100 kW) and achieve a range of 100 miles all by itself. That would be more than enough in a typical city EV, but this is an S-Class, and customers are demanding. The luxury sedan can hit 140 kph (87 mph) with zero emissions.
Happily, the M 256 inline six-cylinder engine available in the S-Class Plug-In Hybrid will not disappoint, making 367 horsepower (270 kW) by itself. The new PHEV version of the latest S-Class has enough power and torque to satisfy most business tycoons. The 480 Nm torque (350 lb/ft) of the electric motor is available instantaneously thanks to the intrinsic nature of electric power delivery.
An 11 kW charger comes as standard equipment on the plug-in hybrid S-Class with all-wheel drive. The brand claims that the S-Class PHEV is capable of charging fully from empty in around 30 minutes.
Customers are also getting the updated Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX. Based on artificial intelligence, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience system now benefits from the presence of the Zero Layer feature, which eliminates the need for endless scrolling through sub-menus to access vital vehicle features. Instead, it gathers up all necessary applications, depending on the situation and driving conditions, offering personalized suggestions.
But what really has us buzzing is the addition of Mercedes-Benz's proprietary 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system to the S-Class PHEV. Now, all that power and torque will be fed through one of the most established names in luxury German AWD systems. This addition should make for some real fireworks in tight corners and non-ideal weather conditions. At a starting price of €130,638.20 ($148,272.17), it's priced as an S-Class should. Check out the press release below if you want to learn more.
