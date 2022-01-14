2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Officially Greets Europeans From Autoworld Museum Brussels

Subsequent to its unveiling last summer, and its arrival in China two months ago for the Guangzhou Auto Show, the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid has made its first public appearance in Europe, at the 2022 Autoworld Museum Brussels, in Belgium.
Part of their Beyond1000 plan, which will see them becoming carbon neutral by the end of the decade, as well as electrifying their entire range by 2024, and launching a battery-electric vehicle in 2025, the Flying Spur Hybrid, whose deliveries will commence in April, is just as fast and luxurious as the ICE-powered variants.
From naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph), Bentley claims that it needs only 4.1 seconds and that it can max out at 177 mph (285 kph). Power comes from a 2.9-liter V6 gasoline engine, assisted by an electric motor, which, in turn, is powered by a 14.1 kWh battery.
The total output is rated at 536 hp (544 ps / 400 kW), and it has 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque via the right pedal. On a full tank, and with the battery juiced up, it can cover over 435 miles (700 km), and it has a zero-emission range of more than 25 miles (40 km).
“With the recent announcement of our strong performance across Europe, supported by a double-digit increase result, 2022 will be another busy year with the brand activities ahead of us,” said Bentley Europe’s Regional Director, Balazs Rooz. “While the Flying Spur Hybrid will reach our customers from April onwards, we are excited to hear the feedback from this first public appearance in Europe.”
Those attending the event that will close its gates next weekend will not only see the Flying Spur Hybrid at Bentley’s stand, but also other vehicles from their history. The automaker says that more than 40 cars are on display, and these include the Flying Spur V8, Continental GT Speed Convertible, and Continental GT3-R as well.
From naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph), Bentley claims that it needs only 4.1 seconds and that it can max out at 177 mph (285 kph). Power comes from a 2.9-liter V6 gasoline engine, assisted by an electric motor, which, in turn, is powered by a 14.1 kWh battery.
The total output is rated at 536 hp (544 ps / 400 kW), and it has 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque via the right pedal. On a full tank, and with the battery juiced up, it can cover over 435 miles (700 km), and it has a zero-emission range of more than 25 miles (40 km).
“With the recent announcement of our strong performance across Europe, supported by a double-digit increase result, 2022 will be another busy year with the brand activities ahead of us,” said Bentley Europe’s Regional Director, Balazs Rooz. “While the Flying Spur Hybrid will reach our customers from April onwards, we are excited to hear the feedback from this first public appearance in Europe.”
Those attending the event that will close its gates next weekend will not only see the Flying Spur Hybrid at Bentley’s stand, but also other vehicles from their history. The automaker says that more than 40 cars are on display, and these include the Flying Spur V8, Continental GT Speed Convertible, and Continental GT3-R as well.