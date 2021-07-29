New 2022 Mercedes S-Class Guard Armored Limo Is Here To Take a Bullet for You

5 Vladimir Putin's Mercedes S600 Pullman Guard Shows Up For Sale on German Website

Almost a year after the new generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class was presented, the German automaker has quietly introduced the 2022 S-Class Guard, an armored version of the flagship sedan that can keep its occupants safe in the event of an attack with small firearms. 18 photos



Said to feature VR10 ballistic protection, the car is apparently equipped with very thick windows, made of polycarbonate and multi-layer glass, that are about 1 cm (0.4 in) thick. The passenger compartment is completely protected from the outside environment, and



Available with seating for four or five, the cockpit is identical to that of the regular new-gen S-Class. This means that it has fine leather upholstery and other high-end trim, as well as the latest tech gear available at Mercedes. Moreover, it can be had with an emergency fresh air system, fire extinguishing system, and a refrigerator, as it is, after all, a luxury cruiser.



Mercedes wasn't too eager to say much about it, but it has been reported that the twin turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine develops 612 PS (603 HP / 450 kW ) and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft) of torque. The thrust is directed to the 4Matic all-wheel drive system presumably through a nine-speed automatic transmission.



