2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Leather Package Costs VW Passat Money in the UK

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has officially launched in the United Kingdom. The luxo-barge is offered in three versions, dubbed the S 580 4Matic, S 580 4Matic First Class, and S 680 4Matic First Class.



Choosing the First Class variants will get you 21-inch multi-spoke wheels, different rear-axle steering, Nappa leather headliner instead of Dinamica in the regular models, rear fridge, champagne flutes, two wireless headsets, open-pore walnut wood trim with aluminum lines, Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, and individual rear seats.



Pricing for the First Class models starts at £177,025 ($209,810) for the S 580 4Matic and £204,375 ($242,226) for the



Getting your new The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4Matic is a £162,390 (equal to $192,465) affair. It packs a 503 PS (496/ 370) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine, assisted by the 20 PS (20 HP / 15 kW) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) mild-hybrid system. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs 4.8 seconds, and will max out at 250 kph (155 mph).As expected from anything that bears the Maybach badge , the S 580 4Matic gets a lot of amenities. Things such as the new MBUX infotainment system, augmented reality HUD, digital TV tuner, Burmester premium sound system, rear massaging seats, high-end leather upholstery, wood trim, ambient lighting, and others are on deck. It also features rear-axle steering, 20-inch forged wheels, Digital Light headlights, and new fully active suspension, based on the 48V system.Choosing the First Class variants will get you 21-inch multi-spoke wheels, different rear-axle steering, Nappa leather headliner instead of Dinamica in the regular models, rear fridge, champagne flutes, two wireless headsets, open-pore walnut wood trim with aluminum lines, Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, and individual rear seats.Pricing for the First Class models starts at £177,025 ($209,810) for the S 580 4Matic and £204,375 ($242,226) for the S 680 4Matic . The latter uses a 6.0-liter V12, rated at 612 PS (603 HP / 450 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque, for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.5 seconds. All models have a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, and are available in the long wheelbase form only. The S 680 features the company’s Air Body Control air suspension.Getting your new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in a two-tone paint job will set you back another £13,650 ($16,178), while the Nappa leather designo package costs £28,000 ($33,186). Customers can choose other options for their German luxury sedans too.

