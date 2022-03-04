Pro Golfer's 2021 Ford F-250 “Black Adam” Rides Bagged and Lifted on Forgiato 30s

What happens when someone is way too many things at once? Perhaps all the enthusiasm translates into a custom ride that is unlike anything else F-Series aficionados have ever seen...
Kyle Ervin (aka pgapro1987 on social media) is an entrepreneur. But also a pro golfer, operator for Chevron Phillips, and even a resin/wood artist. Still, we are not here for that. Instead, the truck builder/automotive enthusiast part got us intrigued.
Along with the fact that the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, have uncovered yet another thing that might be called an Abomination. Sorry, wrong comic book reference, we need to reset that to a DC villain instead. Or perhaps a recently turned antihero like Black Adam.
It is an easy choice since this 2021 Ford F-250 SEMA build riding lifted and bagged on 30-inch Forgiato wheels is nicknamed Black Adam by its owner. And for good reason, considering the yellow-and-black attire that matches Shazam archenemy’s costume livery. Oh, that is not even the biggest highlight, you say.
Well, it is what we have to contend with as the Forgiato shout-out on social media did not include a lot of details. We do know that we are dealing with a 2021 Ford F-250 that has been customized almost beyond recognition. It was all for the 2021 SEMA Show and the 2021/2022 show season, as we find out from the owner.
As for the rest of the details about the build, the F-250 seems to be a constant work in progress, judging by the number of parts that were added in time. Probably, by the time Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam superhero blockbuster finally gets the cinema primetime it deserves, this rig will be more than complete with a few car show awards in the lifted bed.
True, this is not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. But we can only applaud the outrageous attention to details: has anyone noticed the personalized Black Adam lightning-inspired hub caps?
