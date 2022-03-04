That's Mozzy Hiding Behind the Balaclava and Flaunting a Forgiato Buick Century

When you think about VIPs, especially artists, one usually imagines a lavish lifestyle. One that involves ditching the old Chevy Impala in favor of blacked-out Rolls-Royce Cullinans. And more.
Such as flaunting the latest, customized “Plum Crazy” 752-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX high-performance lifted truck, just before or after taking a private jet ride. Those kinds of things. Or mansions that get matched by your latest collection of favorite bespoke cars...
Now, it does not necessarily mean that it has become the norm. Just that affluent people sometimes like to share their wealth in the quirkiest ways possible. Alas, there are also instances when somebody presents their dream achievements in a subtle yet outlandish way. And also, they do not forget about their humble roots either.
Such might be the case with Timothy Cornell Patterson, better known by his current stage name Mozzy (initially started under the Lil Tim alias). The professional American rapper from Oak Park, Sacramento, California has come a long way and now enjoys a major-label deal with powerhouses like CMG and Interscope Records, among others.
Unsurprisingly, he can flaunt a little bit of Ferrari wealth these days. Still, that does not mean he will forget about older passions... Even when the aftermarket forged wheels might cost more than his ride. But that is just the way he likes to roll, as we have seen other instances of such mashups: Buicks and Forgiatos.
The Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have recently “uncovered” his latest combination. One between a set of humongous Forgiato forged wheels, a crimson Buick, and the “Supreme” label. The latter resides proudly both on the side of the GM sedan (an early 1990s Buick Century, if we are not mistaken) and on Mozzy himself.
Do not mind the balaclava hoodie treatment. That is Mozzy, along with a Buick, as per tradition. Just check out some of the other posts embedded below and notice the association has been quite successful over time. Even as the artist knows how to play nicely with other, more exotic brands (Ferrari, Lambo) when the situation calls for it...
