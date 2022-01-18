Buick Grand National Rides on Forgiato 24s Big Enough for Kids to Play Hot Wheels

Because of the love many automotive people have for Buick’s Grand National, seeing an all-black example riding on 24-inch forged wheels might be a cringe-worthy moment. But do not discard its effect, even if this is not your cup of tea.
Buick’s upscale mid-size Regal had an interesting life. It started as a personal luxury car traditionally offered in sedan and coupe form. Went through some iconic performance phases. And evolved into a global family with Opel and Holden siblings towards its North American end. Oh, and do not fret about its fate, as it’s still alive and well over in China, where it was recently updated.
But let’s talk about the 1980s Grand National derivative, as it represents the object of affection for the videographer behind the WhipAddict account on YouTube. While there’s little information about its exact model year, its all-black attire sure makes us think that it has GNX dreams of glory. Combined with moments of custom madness, as many purists would say.
Still, one needs a little patience (after all, the video embedded below is just 1:15 minutes long) as the host caught a seemingly incredible moment during custom car scouting at an event in Texas. Everything starts as usual: the pampered all-black Buick comes out of an enclosed trailer. It is then left out in the sun for everyone to marvel at. Well, it might be mesmerizing for adults.
The younger fan base is not that easily persuaded to drop jaws. One kid, in particular, visually bombed the walkaround video in the most flawlessly sweet way possible. Unfazed by the incredible legacy of the Grand National and the GNX-like, menacing all-black attire, he expressed automotive passion in the most imaginative way possible – at least when custom forged wheels are involved.
As it turns out, the matching black with crimson details 24-inch wheels from Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato are huge enough to enjoy a precious Hot Wheels moment. Basically, the young custom car aficionado used the huge rim lip as his ad hoc, private Hot Wheels track. And did those white stripes indicate the blue vintage body was of the Shelby Mustang GT350/GT500 variety?
But let’s talk about the 1980s Grand National derivative, as it represents the object of affection for the videographer behind the WhipAddict account on YouTube. While there’s little information about its exact model year, its all-black attire sure makes us think that it has GNX dreams of glory. Combined with moments of custom madness, as many purists would say.
Still, one needs a little patience (after all, the video embedded below is just 1:15 minutes long) as the host caught a seemingly incredible moment during custom car scouting at an event in Texas. Everything starts as usual: the pampered all-black Buick comes out of an enclosed trailer. It is then left out in the sun for everyone to marvel at. Well, it might be mesmerizing for adults.
The younger fan base is not that easily persuaded to drop jaws. One kid, in particular, visually bombed the walkaround video in the most flawlessly sweet way possible. Unfazed by the incredible legacy of the Grand National and the GNX-like, menacing all-black attire, he expressed automotive passion in the most imaginative way possible – at least when custom forged wheels are involved.
As it turns out, the matching black with crimson details 24-inch wheels from Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato are huge enough to enjoy a precious Hot Wheels moment. Basically, the young custom car aficionado used the huge rim lip as his ad hoc, private Hot Wheels track. And did those white stripes indicate the blue vintage body was of the Shelby Mustang GT350/GT500 variety?