The Rock Is Getting a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Also Interested

A self-described Ford man, Dwayne Johnson used to drive a 1977 model year Thunderbird before he was known as The Rock. Fast forward to the present day, and the A-list movie star appears to be head over heels for the brand-new F-150 Lightning that features standard all-wheel drive.
Replying to none other than chief executive officer Jim Farley on Twitter, the one they call The People’s Champion made it clear he’s eyeing a Lightning once the Ford Motor Company starts production. The 49-year-old actor also mentioned that he owns an F-350 Super Duty for the farm.
In addition to Dwayne Johnson, there’s another star currently standing in the waiting line for the Lightning. “I already promised Arnold Schwarzenegger a test ride, so we can pick you up,” said Jim Farley on Twitter.
Although it’s hard to imagine Arnie and The Rock in the same truck, it’s not exactly hard to imagine them driving two well-equipped Lightnings.
Four trim levels are currently available to configure, starting with the fleet-oriented Pro at $39,974, excluding the $1,695 destination charge and $7,500 federal tax credit for going electric. The XLT Standard Range will set you back a cool $52,974, while the larger battery adds $19,500 to that MSRP.
That's just shy of the retail price for the hybrid-powered Maverick XL, which is pretty ludicrous if you ask me. Next up, The Lariat is available from $67,474 or $77,474, while the Platinum costs a simply whopping $90,874.
According to the Dearborn-based automaker, the smaller battery pack is good for approximately 230 miles (370 kilometers) of range, including 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of payload. The larger battery should top around 300 miles (483 kilometers), but heaven only knows how much of a nosedive the Lightning's range will take if you dare hook up a trailer to the hitch.
