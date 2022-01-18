Winnebago Unveils World's First Electric RV From a Specialized Company, It's a Concept

Winnebago has presented its e-RV, an electric camper van. For now, it is just a concept vehicle, and it is based on the Ford Transit, which means that there is a strong possibility that it might become a reality soon. It is the first electric motor home concept from a major RV manufacturer.
Winnebago's e-RV was unveiled in Tampa during the Florida RV SuperShow. The first-ever all-electric RV from a renowned manufacturer in the field employs an electric motor and an 86 kWh battery pack from Lightning e-Motors, while the body, along with other essential components, comes from a Ford Transit.
The result is a vehicle that offers a zero-emission camping experience, along with a range of up to 125 miles (ca. 201 km). The battery pack on board is also employed to power the built-in elements of the RV, so it would be a wise move to park it in a campsite that also has access to electricity for all campers.
Winnebago claims that the range would meet the needs of a majority of new RV buyers, who prefer to make trips under 200 miles (ca. 322 km). That figure comes from the RV Industry Association's data from April 2021, so they may be on to something here.
A trip like that would involve at least one charge, though, as the battery would have to have enough energy to power all the appliances inside for the night or nights spent in the open. That would be a wise thing to do, just to be ready in case the electrical plug at the campsite is not operational or not even present.
Inside, users will find a bed, a kitchenette, and even a wet bath with a shower, and there's even a built-in Wi-Fi network that claims to come with high-data-streaming levels. Is that enough to make up for the modest range of this vehicle? The customers should be the judges here.
Winnebago has taken things to the next level by using sustainable materials for the interior, including wool wall trim for insulation, rubberized cork in the floors, and other recycled materials to reduce this vehicle's environmental footprint.
For the moment, this will remain a concept, as Winnebago is waiting for battery technology to evolve until there is enough potential for additional range. It is unclear at this point how much space the battery occupies in this RV's floor and if things could not be taken further somehow.
Charging can be done from either a conventional socket or from high-speed charging ports, and the latter could offer a charge in about 45 minutes.
