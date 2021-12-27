Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Gifts Mom Cadillac CT5, Says She Deserves More

We all know where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fits on Santa’s Naughty or Nice list this year. After donating his Ford F-150 Raptor to a veteran, The Rock is clearly on the Nice side. And now, he treated his mom to a brand-new Cadillac C5 for Christmas and said she deserves more.
The Rock doesn’t need anyone else to buy him expensive gifts. The actor, who topped several lists of Forbes’ Best Paid Actor over the years, has reached a $400 million net worth as of 2021. So, he can afford to get anything for himself. But not only he does that, but he treats everyone around him nicely.
After donating his custom Ford F-150 Raptor to a lucky fan after Thanksgiving, his holiday spirit continues. On his Instagram account, the actor revealed he treated his mom, Ata, to a brand-new, white Cadillac CT5. But the actor still thinks she “deserves a lot more.” This comes three years after he bought her a house for Christmas.
Next to the post that includes his mom’s reaction, he wrote: “This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in.” He added: “Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car, She was overcome with pure joy joy.”
Everyone was thrilled over the present, “even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken.” The actor added that he is “so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.”
He finished the heartfelt message, writing: “Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records We love you. You deserve a lot more.”
With a starting price of around $36,000, the Cadillac CT5 replaced the CTS line in 2020. It offers two engine options, and the entry-level is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine with 234 horsepower, and the second option has a more powerful 3.0-liter V6 engine under the hood that delivers 330 horsepower.
And the luxurious white vehicle seems to fit his mom perfectly.
