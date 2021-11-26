Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Surprises People, Star-Crashes a Hollywood Tour Bus

It’s the season to be jolly, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has started it even before Thanksgiving. And he can’t stop surprising his fans. He just gave one of them his personal truck, and now he stopped by some tourists that were aboard a Hollywood tour bus.
A couple of days ago, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised his fans gathered for a special screening of his latest movie, Red Notice. But that wasn’t all, because he had found out info on all of them and he handpicked one superfan, Navy vet Oscar Rodriguez. The lucky man received Johnson’s personal custom truck, a Ford F-150 Raptor.
Now the actor continues to please his fans, and this time, it wasn’t that intended. As he was in traffic on Thursday, just before Thanksgiving, he pulled his car next to a Hollywood tour bus and everyone on board was thrilled to see him.
Johnson documented it all in a video on social media, where he showcased his outgoing personality and engaged with his fans.
In the video, the former professional wrestler filmed himself in the driver's seat of his truck, which was high enough for him to talk to the people in the open-roof bus.
Johnson asked the people on the bus: “Have you, guys, seen my house yet?” as they were on a Hollywood tour. Many of them replied that they didn’t and he joked back “Okay, cool keep it that way.”
Before driving away, The Rock added: “Alright, you guys take care and have a happy Thanksgiving." In his description, he also added: “enjoy my hood and I'm gonna get after this workout before we feast.”
We would like to know which truck Dwayne Johnson is driving now, after he gave his custom Ford away.
