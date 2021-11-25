5 Dwayne Johnson Gets Dragged For Saying Army Tank Named “The Rock” is “Sexy”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Gives Veteran His Personal Custom Truck for the Holidays

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson is getting into the holiday spirit. After attending a screening of his latest movie, Red Notice, he had a lovely surprise for a superfan: his own custom Ford F-150 Raptor. 9 photos



The actor explained in the caption: “My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice.” You might remember that was a struggle in itself, and you can read more about how



That wasn’t the end of the story, because Johnson wanted to do a good deed. He continued: “But I still said, yes. I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby.”



As a brand ambassador for Ford for a long time, he does own several GM-branded vehicles. So, he decided to part ways with his custom



With a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired up to a 10-speed automatic transmission, the F-150 Raptor Johnson owns has seen some upgrades. And in the video, the actor refers to it as his “baby.”



But he's parting ways with it for the best reason. The superfan he chose is Navy vet Oscar Rodriguez. He is the one who will own the vehicle from now on. Johnson added that, among other things, the Navy vet takes care of his 75-year-old mom, is a personal trainer and leader at his church, and helps women who were affected by domestic violence. In the video, the actor thanked him for the help he provides to everyone, while Oscar Rodriguez was in tears.



I am positive the video below will put a smile on your face. Because The Rock surely made someone happy this holiday season. And I, for one, can't wait to see what he buys to replace this Ford F-150 Raptor.





