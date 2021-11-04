autoevolution
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Explains How He Got Stuck In a Porsche Taycan While Filming

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is famous for his big figure. But he hadn’t anticipated being unable to fit in a Porsche Taycan while filming for his new Netflix movie, Red Notice.
During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told one of the funniest and unpredictable incidents linked to his upcoming movie.

Having dealt with various interruptions caused by the pandemic during the production of Netflix's Red Notice, who could have predicted that The Rock doesn’t fit into a Porsche Taycan? That's right, nobody. But Dwayne Johnson really didn't. He shared pictures of the moment last year, with him stuck in the EV. He starts explaining: “There's a scene in the movie where I drive a Taycan, a Porsche Taycan,” and adds: “It's a small Porsche, but it's incredibly expensive and it's an amazing vehicle.”

The actor went on to explain that the crew bought two Porsche Taycans for the movie, and there was going to be an amazing car chase between him, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. “We purchased two of them for our movie, and finally on the day we're about to shoot the scene where I'm chasing Ryan Reynolds, and then eventually we're chasing [Gal Gadot], I had to jump in the Porsche and speed away, and it's all one, big, long, really cool shot."

But the reality couldn't be further away from this perfect vision. He revealed they filmed most of the scene, until he had to jump into the EV. "I go over, and I start getting in the car, and I'm like 'yeah, man,' and I'm really trying to get in the car, and I look at [director], and we have all the crew around and they're watching me and I said 'I can't get in this car.'"

Eventually, for the sake of his scene, he revealed he "oiled" himself up, finally managing to get inside. But the end result will only show him putting his hand on the shift as he drives away.

Honestly, I can't help but hope we'll get the behind-the-scenes for this moment, because it's surely priceless.

