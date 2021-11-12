Why Intake Tuning Is the Foundation of Performance

3 Obama Confirms UFO Videos by Navy Personnel Are Real: We Can’t Explain Them

2 The One Where James Corden Nearly Kills the Cast of Friends With a Golf Cart

Golf Cart Karaoke With The Rock Is Fun, Proof That James Corden Does Drive

Who said you need a proper car for a Carpool Karaoke segment? If you have Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock on board, a glass of tequila-based cocktail, and a decent script, even a golf cart will do. 6 photos



There will be few surprises (if at all) with this one, because everyone knows that The Rock is a lot of fun, good at whatever he sets his mind on doing, and overall the kind of guy you’d want to hang around with. Perhaps the only surprise here is that The Rock, given his imposing stature, can fit inside a golf cart with Corden at the wheel – and quite comfortably, too.



The whole bit is scripted, as usual, and plays out like many of Johnson’s buddy comedies. Corden arrives at Television City in the



The two decide to go hang out, and Corden brings out a golf cart – though not the same one he



Of all the segments featuring carpooling and karaoke, this is perhaps the least revealing in terms of the celebrity featured. But it’s fun, especially if you’re a fan of The Rock.



Enjoy!



James Corden has turned Carpool Karaoke into a very popular segment of his show. The idea of putting a celebrity in the front passenger seat, taking light questions while singing along with Corden to whatever he’s playing is a great way to get audiences to relate. Of course, it also helps promote the celebrities themselves, while showing fans a side of them that they probably hadn’t seen before.There will be few surprises (if at all) with this one, because everyone knows that The Rock isof fun, good at whatever he sets his mind on doing, and overall the kind of guy you’d want to hang around with. Perhaps the only surprise here is that The Rock, given his imposing stature, can fit inside a golf cart with Corden at the wheel – and quite comfortably, too.The whole bit is scripted, as usual, and plays out like many of Johnson’s buddy comedies. Corden arrives at Television City in the Range Rover he usually drives ( or doesn’t , depending on whom he’s riding with for the segment), to find his spot taken up by The Rock’s truck that’s serving drinks and sandwiches. The Rock, aka the most bankable actor of today and a jack of all trades, is on the show to promote his tequila business, which explains why he’s holding and allegedly sipping from a glass.The two decide to go hang out, and Corden brings out a golf cart – though not the same one he drove with the cast of Friends . Along the way, they make a couple of pit stops, they do karaoke and The Rock answers a few easy question about his business endeavors and Hollywood career.Of all the segments featuring carpooling and karaoke, this is perhaps the least revealing in terms of the celebrity featured. But it’s fun, especially if you’re a fan of The Rock.Enjoy!