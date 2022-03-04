Wistful Early 1960s Ford F-100 Thinks a CGI Way Forward Is Low Widebody Racing

No less than fourteen generations have passed since Ford started building the F-Series back in 1948. And, right now, just about everyone is only thinking about Raptors or the Lightning EV.
At least that is Blue Oval’s desire. They are not churning out one Raptor after another for no reason. Or sending the battery-powered F-150 to freezing Alaska just for giggles. FoMoCo bosses know very well that heroes will help keep up the legends and increase sales of the “mundane” versions.
However, those are real-world worries. Over across the virtual realm, one can always feel a little nostalgic. And produce a menacingly slammed, all-black fourth-generation (1961-1966MY) F-100 that wants to live a widebody racing life from now on.
Hugo Silva, the virtual artist better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, rarely plays with American legends. He is more the JDM and Old Continent type of pixel master. But when he does fiddle with a North American icon, it is usually for a greater racing cause. Just like on this occasion.
This Ford F-100 might look ready to join the murdered-out custom culture. It could also seem thoroughly prepared to stand out in any restomod crowd. Just take a hint from the LED head- and taillights. Or the bulging hood. But it is all a ruse because it probably has nothing but virtual racing on its metal and rubber mind.
As far as we can imagine, this slammed widebody CGI whip does not have any of the old powertrains under the hood. Those ranged from the 223 ci “Mileage Maker” inline-six to a 352ci FE V8. But none of them would be remotely appropriate to try and twist the chassis or test the cool roll cage that protrudes in the cabin through the rear window!
Not to mention warming up the huge white-letter Goodyear track tires. Instead, we imagine at least a Coyote V8 hiding in there. Even better, an FPC (Predator) 5.2-liter supercharged V8 would make our day virtually brighter...
