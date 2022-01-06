CGI Time Attack Chevy Corvette ZR1 Leaves Major Bit Exposed for Our Prying Eyes

About everyone loves GM’s decision to make the eighth generation “America’s sports car” a mid-engine Euro supercar fighter. But that does not mean there is not any passion left for previous iterations.
Right now, all GM aficionado eyes are turned on the wave of EV change. The one triggered by Mary Barra’s CES 2022 keynote unveiling of Chevrolet’s all-electric Silverado, Equinox, and Blazer. Meanwhile, Corvette fans probably hope no more tornadoes will strike the C8 production site. After all, it has already been plagued by enough manufacturing issues.
But these are all real-world worries. Across the imaginary realm, everything is swell. For example, C8 Stingrays are digitally trying out the grocery-getting station wagon life, forgetting there is a “small” V8 issue in the middle of all the shenanigans. Or, if we take older generations for a template, some are having some outrageous habits.
One Corvette even went down the four-door sports sedan route. In the interim, Hugo Silva – the virtual artist better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media – allows us to become that “snoopy neighbor” watching his creations all day long. With a prying eye, of course, thanks to a cool CGI twist.
The pixel master hasn’t bent the traditional front-engine, two-door, rear-wheel-drive rules. Or, let’s say, not too much. Instead, he decided to treat a C6 Chevy Corvette ZR1 to a magnificent (albeit virtual) Time Attack transformation. Interestingly, unlike some of his prior creations, the major draw here is not the massive wing located in the rear.
Probably just for a change, or perhaps due to all the magical supercharged 6.2-liter LS9 V8 wonders, the CGI expert decided to leave that major bit exposed to anyone’s prying eyes. A great decision, if we are allowed our two cents on the matter, as it bodes well for the rest of the changes.
Those include all the usual digital aftermarket suspects. Such as the slammed attitude, an ostentatious widebody aero kit treatment, along with a set of white wheels and sporty tires that look just as ready for a drift session. Unfortunately, just like many other stunningly enticing virtual creations, we fear this one is just as wishful thinking.
