2023 Ford Everest Raptor Wants to Join the Sporty Ranger, Bronco, and F-150

Originally introduced as an off-road-ready, sporty variant of the Ford F-150, the Raptor has quickly evolved into what can be considered a sub-brand at this point, as it is also available on the Ranger and Bronco.
But is the Blue Oval interested in launching more Raptors? That’s a question that nobody outside the company can answer, yet if we were to guess, based on the increasing popularity of crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, that would probably be a yes.
One model that could easily get the Raptor treatment is the new generation Everest. It was unveiled earlier this week for Australia and will also launch in Asia-Pacific and Africa, but not in North America and Europe. Sharing its construction with the new-gen Ranger, the 2023 Ford Everest would fit the things that make the Ranger Raptor great without any hassle.
This would include the specific looks inside and out, underbody protection, new suspension, dedicated exhaust, and, ultimately, the engine. Here, we are looking at a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost that kicks out 391 hp (397 ps / 292 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque in Australia, and 284 hp (288 ps / 212 kW) and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm) in Europe. The significant difference between the two markets is blamed on Europe’s stricter emission regulations.
Now, it is clear that Ford could give the new Everest a Raptor variant, and in case you were wondering what it would look like, then all you have to do is look at the rendering signed by SRK Designs. The digital illustration borrows the biggest design traits of the new Ranger Raptor, such as the grille, bumpers, side skirts, fender flares, and wheels, adding them to the SUV, which looks ready to start a fight with the Bronco Raptor.
So, do you think the Dearborn automaker should give the new-gen Everest Raptor a shot, or would it be in vain, as they won’t launch this one Stateside either? Speak your mind in the comments area below.
