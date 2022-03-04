Modernized Buick Riviera GS Springs Back to Tasty and Aggressive Digital Lifestyle

The beauty of classic car restomod builds is that anyone can impose the outcome. It could be outrageous. It might be with a completely different powertrain setup. Or it could be plain and stylish. At least in the virtual world.
Sometimes, one easily understands this is just the imagination of an automotive virtual artist running at 200%. Other times, the transformation is too cool to believe. And just a few instances might make everyone sad about that project being of the merely wishful thinking variety.
However, there are times when the result is plain gorgeous. And, just maybe, it travels along the thin line of “this idea might also be feasible in the real world.” Perhaps this is the case with Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media. The CGI expert has recently decided the original Buick Riviera GS “hasn’t received enough love” just yet.
No worries, he is giving plentiful. Alas, the pixel master might upset some purists with his “heavily resto-modded or modernized version.” Looking all crimson and tasty, yet entirely aggressive, this original 1965 Gran Sport keeps the original design theme virtually alive. But the classic car precisionist might still run amuck crying aloud the outrage of getting those modern goodies inside the vintage body.
Frankly, we subscribe to the author’s general audience and do not give a Super Wildcat V8 and Super Turbine 400 transmission bolt nut about that... Just kidding, everyone is always entitled to their opinion. And although this slammed and retro-modern beast might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they might be a rather narrow minority.
At least the audience’s reaction clearly shows the pixel master is on the right restomod track. Now, all we need is more POVs – especially with the rear and perhaps even a cockpit peek. Along with settling the mystery of what could be hiding under the crimson hood. A CT5-V Blackwing’s 668-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine?
