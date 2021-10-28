3 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Is a Mouthful, a Sign of Things to Come

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Traverses Iceland in One 455-Mile Stint Using Biofuel

A gorgeous Azure Purple Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid prototype just drove across Iceland using only energy from waste straw and the power of electricity. The luxury sedan covered 455 miles (733 km) in total on a combination of second-generation biofuel and geothermally sourced electricity (from the Icelandic power grid). 13 photos







“It was great to see the car make the 733 km journey across the country on renewable electricity and green renewable fuel. Driving through the countryside with waterfalls on your left, and volcanos to the right you can visually see where the energy is generated directly, from nature,” said Iceland’s Minister of Tourism, Industry and Innovation, Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir.



“I think this is the best definition of sustainable energy. Iceland wants to be part of the environmental solution and help others use the knowledge and renewable sources we have here.”



For Bentley, the Flying Spur Hybrid represents a big step toward becoming the world’s most sustainable luxury mobility company, as per the brand’s Beyond100 strategy. By 2024, all Bentley nameplates will feature a Hybrid version, before the launch of the company’s first battery electric vehicle, set to arrive by 2025.



