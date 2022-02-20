Buying a PHEV Will Make You Carefree

There is no real reason to spend money now on a new car that is completely electric (EV) or runs entirely on gasoline or diesel (ICE). That is unless you really, really must buy something to fullfill some major desire, of course.





It doesn’t matter if you’re from Europe, the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, or South Africa. This situation is applicable to everyone living in countries that are trying to tackle climate change. Drivers, somehow, ended up as the scapegoats – and we must manage.



There’s no secret about it. The auto industry is the one that had to make the most changes since world leaders decided it was time to take some form of action. We`ve seen carmakers like Porsche or Toyota trying to keep the combustion engine alive, but, simultaneously, we have some companies like Audi who already announced they’re giving up on gasoline or diesel cars. There have been numerous initiatives for clean eFuels or



On the other hand, carmakers are struggling to keep everyone pleased. Take BMW, for example. Its facelifted ICE car, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid ( PHEV ), or completely electric, in the form of the iX3, in as much as seven or eight variants in some markets.



The Germans call this “the power of choice”, but it feels more like “the power of selling everything we can now before the big switch.” It’s not a terrible thing, nor a good one. It’s just unnatural to have so many choices when it comes to picking a new car. The customer is expected to have a deep knowledge about what to buy. It’s unfair and complicated for your average Joe.







Even more so, this whole situation is damaging for those who save money just to buy their dream car. And I’m not talking about people who already have their orders set for new Plaids or R8s. Look at what Volkswagen is doing now. After Dieselgate, their new EVs and ICE cars are nothing to be compared with previous iterations of the Golf, Touareg or Tiguan, or with what companies like It can't go on forever

All of this will end at some point. It will happen before or after 2035. Until then, you should take care of yourself by making the wisest decision possible when it comes to getting a new vehicle. And that could be buying a plug-in hybrid.



I know it sounds a tad bit ridiculous. These cars are heavier. They need proper servicing to have them constantly run with no issues at all. Also, you’ll have to adjust your way of driving, if you’ve never had one before. But they make the most sense!



I test drove a lot of cars last year, and none attracted me more than plug-in hybrids. As a consumer in need of a car, a PHEV is what I want. Yes, charging is slow for some of them. But I see this as an advantage. The battery will last longer, and you don’t have to pay for DC charging (unless you get a Mercedes-Benz GLE with the fast charge option, for instance).



If you need to travel short distances for work, you can do this completely electric. In some countries or states, charging overnight is cheaper. That means you already start saving money by using the car as an EV on shorter routes. And I can think of a better scenario: having solar panels installed is just going to make this buying choice a lot easier.Life's just easier with a PHEV

When the time comes for traveling, you can do it without planning for stops. You don’t have to hope for a charging spot. More so, you avoid the hassle of having to deal with charging stations that more often than not don't work properly. Fill up with regular fuel and you're good to go. When necessary, you can switch to completely electric, or you can let the car have its way with the propulsion system. Most of them, like the above-mentioned X3, even offer you the possibility to charge the battery while driving.







Also, the energy recuperation is amazing. You get to drive more without paying for anything. Going down a mountain road? Just let the electric motor convert that stopping power into electricity.



I may sound biased when it comes to PHEVs, but not everyone should - or be forced to - have EVs for the sake of fighting climate change. Some can’t afford them; some don’t like them. On top of all things above-mentioned, add the incentives some countries or states are giving, and you get yet another reason to buy a PHEV.



