Rivian Ramps Up Production by Snatching Yet Another Nissan VP

Who can be the best replacement for the current Rivian VP of manufacturing that worked in the same position at Nissan beforehand? Its successor at the same Nissan plant, of course!
Rivian is enjoying a lot of popularity at the moment. The company is planning to go big or go home with production. Naturally, it’s trying to do the best it can given the current circumstances. Rivian saw that Nissan didn’t have that many problems with production and decided it’s time for a change. The plant in Normal, Illinois will now get a new VP.
According to local news station WGLT, Tim Fallon already replaced Erik Fields. In what can be considered an unlucky turn of events for Nissan, Fields worked previously as VP of Manufacturing for the Japanese company’s plant in Canton, Mississippi. A year and a half ago he chose Rivian as his next place of employment, but he’s now enjoying a “transition out of the role.” Fallon replaced him at Nissan and will now replace him once again at Rivian.
“Rivian appreciates the warmth and leadership he brought to the factory floor and wishes him well in his next venture,” said the maker of R1T and R1S about Erik Fields. Nissan spoke highly about Fields, who had 12 years of manufacturing experience with the Japanese carmaker and his VP appointment was regarded as “a proud moment” for the company.
Tim Fallon was also a long-time employee of Nissan and was promoted into the executive branch based on his expertise and seniority. Now Rivian will take advantage of that knowledge. The factory in Normal has over 4,400 employees.
Looking at Nissan, you might be inclined to think Rivian would have some production problems in the future, but let’s not forget that the Japanese automaker was the first to introduce an affordable EV – the Leaf. Their experience is not something you can take for granted. Rivian’s move is a smart one, even though it’s starting to look like a habit.
