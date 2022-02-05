EU Plans New, Tougher Plug-In Hybrid Emission Testing Rules

The old Dieselgate scandal aside, the E.U. wants to be at the forefront of green economies. Changing how hybrids are evaluated is one of the measures needed to achieve that goal. This will happen before Euro 7 becomes a reality.
Under the current legislation, plug-in hybrids especially are quoted as having extremely low consumption figures. For example, a plug-in Mercedes-Benz GLE has an official consumption figure of 1.1 l/100 km (214 mpg), and because the SUV also has a 31.2 kWh battery it can, on a good day, reach a range of 100 km (62 mi) of pure EV driving. But in the long term a figure of diesel consumption as low as above mentioned is just not feasible.
Most E.U. countries have a lot of incentives for these kinds of cars because they are also quoted as having low CO2 emissions. The same Mercedes-Benz sends, according to official data, only 30 g/km of CO2 into the air. This is once again a very low figure and achievable only in the right conditions. People who buy these cars (especially in coupe form) don`t drive them as EVs all the time. As soon as the battery is emptied any PHEV will start behaving just like an internal combustion engine car.
These new rules prepared for hybrids will enter effect before the Euro 7 standard takes over. According to Reuters sources, the Worldwide Light Vehicles Testing Procedure (WLTP) will be updated to include real-life data regarding fuel consumption.
The discussions on the changes start next week. Government officials, stakeholders from the auto industry, eurocrats and consumer associations will debate what needs to be done before PHEVs become too popular.
The solely wish of different environmental organizations is to stop the preferential treatment for PHEVs and keep the incentives for EVs. They might have a bigger carbon footprint from the start, but their emissions are zero.
The proposals being discussed aren`t yet defined and will only apply from 2025, if approved.
