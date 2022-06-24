autoevolution
Standert's Stainless Steel Erdgeschoss Is a Gravel Machine for Burning Through Any Roads
One of the fastest-growing categories of cycling is gravel and bikepacking. In this spirit, we'll be taking a closer look at a machine straight out of Germany, the Erdgeschoss. Sure, it's a tongue twister, but that doesn't take away from its abilities.

24 Jun 2022, 20:58 UTC ·
Folks, the machine before you today is built by a crew known as Standert. If this designer and manufacturer of bicycles doesn't sound familiar, no worries; by the time we're done with the Erdgeschoss, you could very well be seeking this crew's expertise for a subsequent bicycle acquisition. Best of all, they ship to the U.S. Sure, Standert has only been around since 2012, but that doesn't matter when you pour countless bucks into solid R&D, as it appears to be the case with Standert.

As for the Erdgeschoss, oh, it's a beauty. But, aside from the obvious, there are a few things you need to know about how this machine can change your lifestyle and why you should consider dropping €2,200 ($2,300 at current exchange rates) on nothing but a frameset. Complete bikes start at €4,950 ($5,200), so balance that checkbook beforehand. To offer a decent understanding of what to expect, we can look at one of the two complete bike options available to future owners.

The two versions are the Moss Def and Rawkim, but the names appear to refer to the paint scheme as the specs are the same. Yet, because Sandert offers an array of upgradeable components, you could spend more than what I mentioned.

But what makes these bikes so dang special? Well, believe it or not, each frame is built with a material I find is making a rather big comeback on the cycling scene, steel, in this case, stainless. Why? Quite a few reasons, really. One significant motive is that steel first bends on a molecular level before breaking, whereas aluminum and carbon fiber are the opposite; they first break before a bend is visible.

What does this mean for you as a rider? Think about it, you can hit a rock, smash into a tree, possibly even get hit by a car, but that won't matter because chances are you'll still be able to reach a local shop. Oh, and then there's steel's price and how much is spent on molding it into the desired shapes. I can't wait until I see some major cycling players like Trek or Specialized whipping out a modern steel machine. Maybe they have, and I just haven't seen it yet.

Now, I can sit here and tell you all about the wonders of rocking a Sram eTap AXS wireless drivetrain and brakes, a carbon seat post, and all the other trinkets you'll find on the Erdgeschoss, but it's what you can achieve with the frame that's of interest to me.

Aside from being suited to 650b tires, the front of the bike features a carbon fork with mounts for just about anything you can think of. You can add fenders, a front cargo rack, and even extra water bottle cages. What you do with it is entirely your choice. Since the Erdgeschoss only weighs 9.8 kg (21.6 lbs), you'll have plenty of room to work with.

As for the rear triangle, the same rules apply; you have mounts available for any bikepacking needs. Yes, all three primary tubes yield the ability to bring along your tent, clothing, foodstuffs, and even tools. Let's not forget about the handlebar's ability to carry bags too.

I think you can clearly understand why I've chosen to bring to light the Erdgeschoss; it's so dang beautiful! But, beauty aside, it's also ready to take your bikepacking adventures to the next level. Just a little something-something to consider.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Images in the gallery include both the Moss Def and Rawkim bikes.

