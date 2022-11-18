Bentley Teams Up With Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone for Limited Edition Sneaker Run

Bentley’s latest collaboration brings together high fashion, street culture, and exquisite coachbuilding. Together with Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone, the British car brand unveiled a limited run of 10 bespoke adidas Forum Low sneakers, uniquely handcrafted to reflect Bentley’s century-old commitment to style and luxury.
All 10 pairs feature Bentley’s signature style elements – such as the diamond quilting and cross-stitching used for the cars’ interiors – along with The Surgeon’s signature aesthetic and skull-and-scalpel monogram. Unfortunately for mere mortals, they’re all currently spoken for by Mulliner clients and collectors.
The British carmaker started working with The Surgeon in early 2022, when Dominic visited the brand’s campus in Crewe. “There are so many similarities between Bentley and The Surgeon. It’s the respect for the craft, the quality, and the integrity. The whole factory is just an amazing place to visit,” Ciambrone noted.
The color schemes of the unique sneaker designs are based on the Bentley model range.
Specifically, Titan Grey and Cricket Ball deep red colors are used to mimic the performance focus of the S and Speed ranges; Portofino Blue is used to stitch together a sneaker with a “calming” profile, reflecting the Azure’s focus on comfort and wellbeing; and Porpoise Grey resembles The Flying Spur’s luxury and performance.
Last but not least, Beluga (Black) and Anthracite (Dark Grey Metallic) are used for a design that’ll match a 1-off Bentley x The Surgeon bespoke Mulliner collaboration car, which will be revealed next month during design week at Art Basel Miami.
“Creativity and bespoke design is consistently woven into our DNA and has been since 1919, especially as it relates to our private coachbuilding division of Mulliner,” said Christophe Georges, President & CEO of Bentley Americas.
“Connecting and producing with a likeminded creative like The Surgeon is not only rewarding but also exciting to watch as we support the next generation of diverse craftspeople who share similar brand values,” he added.
