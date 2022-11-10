Jason Momoa Proves He's the Ultimate Cool Guy With a Classic Bentley Convertible

Jason Momoa, a big fan of everything on wheels, proved that he’s one of the coolest dudes as he casually took a vintage Bentley convertible out for a ride in sunny Southern California.
Actor Jason Momoa loves everything on wheels, be it motorcycles or cars. Given his big frame, he usually goes for the rugged-looking, massive cars like a Land Rover Defender III or a Range Rover. But that’s not a rule, because he’s also the owner of a pink Cadillac from 1955 which he lovingly nicknamed “Bernadette.”
Now the actor was out and about in Southern California, switching from his regular Harley-Davidson motorcycles to a vintage Bentley convertible.
According to Jason, as you can see in the video below, he shares the model is a Bentley Blower, which was the name popularly given in the late 1920s to cars with a supercharged engine.
The actor looked effortlessly cool behind the wheel of the massive vehicle, which most likely is a replica. According to an older piece by The Daily Mail, the classic-looking convertible was built in 1952. The same outlet claims the restomod is estimated at over $250,000.
The Bentley sports a dark British Racing Green exterior with green leather upholstery inside, and a black soft top. Vehicles like these are usually built by Racing Green Engineering, a company from the United Kingdom, using a Bentley Mark VI for the chassis and a Bentley B80 5.7-liter straight-eight engine. It’s unclear whether the company is the one that handled Momoa’s project, but it surely is a sight to see.
This isn’t the first time Momoa was seen driving this head-turning convertible. Back in October 2021, he took this one to London, UK, while promoting his latest movie at the time, Dune. He was seen driving it in traffic, with absolutely no problem switching to the other side of the road, especially since the build comes with a steering wheel on the right-hand side.
