Bomber for Bentley: a Set of Ski Gear Fit For the Multi Millionaire Who Drives a Bentayga

Do you drive a Bently Bentayga? If you do, you no doubt have the moolah to blow on accessories for your various non-office activities. Some prefer sailing, golfing, or country club cruising, while others prefer far colder winter sports like skiing.
For those people, the Bomber for Bentley ICE Edition set of ski gear is here for you just in time for the winter season. This being Bentley brand merchandise, the same approach was taken in constructing every trinket in this collection as Bentley uses in building some of the world's most exclusive luxury cars. Limited to just 200 pairs for the entire world, each set of skis takes a painstaking 32 hours of skilled craftsman labor to create.
Each piece in this ultra-exclusive set makes ample use of supple eco-friendly leather and sustainably sourced lightweight construction materials like aluminum and carbon fiber. The overall fit and finish are also far nicer than what you'd find at an outlet store. Perhaps this is one of those times auto-branded kit actually matches the prestige of the branding. With outlet stores in exclusive places like New York City's Fifth Avenue, Bomber Ski certainly has the prestige to make everything fall into place.
"Bomber is proving to be the perfect partner for Bentley in this action-packed space, combining luxury and performance while adding some allure to skiers on the slopes," exclaimed Chris Cooke, Bentley's Lifestyle Design Manager. "The skis and accessories we've designed together have been inspired by the visual language of Bentley models, but everything we design has a purpose beyond decoration.
With prices starting at $2,750 or €2,750 for the Black Diamond and Ice Ski set and $995 or €995, you could always settle for just buying the poles by themselves if you truly crave a little crumb of that Bentley exclusivity on your next trip to the slopes.
