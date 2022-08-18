Sikorsky S-76 Has Bentley Mulliner Bacalar-Inspired Interior, Shames Some Yachts

We’re used to talking about yachts as the ultimate definition of luxury, and for the most part, that's about right. But every once in a while, something steps into the spotlight that makes yachts seem… outclassed.
Enter this Sikorsky S-76 we have here, wearing an interior that was made after the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar inspired its designers. It was made for a company called Flexjet, and it will be on display, for the first time before the public’s eyes, at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, this coming weekend.
The helicopter is being introduced as a means for Flexjet to advertise its brand new helicopter division, created to “provide last-mile transport for owners of Flexjet aircraft traveling from airports to their final destination.”
Back to the helicopter, we’re dealing with a standard S-76, whose kind was born all the way back in 1977. Standard is not a word that can be applied to its interior, though.
The Bacalar-inspired fittings in there come in the form of wood veneer used throughout, a nod to the car’s 5,000-year-old Riverwood dashboard, the chameleon paint meant to remind of Bentley’s Julep paint option, and the seats that are a throwback to the “copperhead shape and basketweave stitching on the white leather and black trimmed seats of the Bacalar.”
Flexjet will only deploy this interior on this one helicopter and will pair it with a similar one for a Gulfstream G650. No details were given as to when these airborne machines will go into service, or where they’ll operate from.
“By showcasing one of our private helicopters at The Quail, not only will we be able to introduce the division to our current aircraft Owners, but we will be able to connect this automotive-focused audience with our LXi interior inspired by the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar sportscar,” said in a statement Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro.
“And like the Bacalar, of which there are no two alike, we will only be using this interior in one of our helicopters and one of our Gulfstream G650 aircraft.”
The helicopter is being introduced as a means for Flexjet to advertise its brand new helicopter division, created to “provide last-mile transport for owners of Flexjet aircraft traveling from airports to their final destination.”
Back to the helicopter, we’re dealing with a standard S-76, whose kind was born all the way back in 1977. Standard is not a word that can be applied to its interior, though.
The Bacalar-inspired fittings in there come in the form of wood veneer used throughout, a nod to the car’s 5,000-year-old Riverwood dashboard, the chameleon paint meant to remind of Bentley’s Julep paint option, and the seats that are a throwback to the “copperhead shape and basketweave stitching on the white leather and black trimmed seats of the Bacalar.”
Flexjet will only deploy this interior on this one helicopter and will pair it with a similar one for a Gulfstream G650. No details were given as to when these airborne machines will go into service, or where they’ll operate from.
“By showcasing one of our private helicopters at The Quail, not only will we be able to introduce the division to our current aircraft Owners, but we will be able to connect this automotive-focused audience with our LXi interior inspired by the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar sportscar,” said in a statement Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro.
“And like the Bacalar, of which there are no two alike, we will only be using this interior in one of our helicopters and one of our Gulfstream G650 aircraft.”