Five Special Chevrolet Corvettes You Probably Never Knew Existed

1956 Corvette SR-2 - The Corvette is not only the most iconic American sports car ever built, but it also made a huge name for itself at the race track. The nameplate went racing as soon as it hit showroom floors in 1953, but Chevrolet didn't make a Corvette specifically designed for racing until 1956. That's when the SR-2 was born.
The story goes that the car was created to prevent a publicity fiasco when Harley Earl's son, Jerome, announced his plan to race a Ferrari in the 1956 season.
Based on a regular Corvette pulled off the St. Louis assembly line, the SR-2 emerged into the light with covered headlamps, a low windscreen, and a big fin behind the driver's seat.
Originally fitted with a 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) V8, the SR-2 was later upgraded to a 331-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) unit equipped with an experimental fuel injection system. The car had moderate success through the 1957 racing season. Chevrolet built two more SR-2s before the AMA racing ban put an end to Chevrolet's motorsport efforts.
Known internally as XP-101, the Corvette Impala was introduced in January 1956, long before the Impala became a production model in 1958.
A fiberglass body with a stainless steel roof on a conventional sedan chassis, the concept was longer than a Corvette and borrowed only a few design elements from the sports car.
Sadly, like most GM Motorama concepts, the Corvette Impala was scrapped after a couple of years on the auto show tour. The reverse C-pillar and the "Impala" badge are the only two features that made it on production models.
1958 Corvette, the XP-700 looked nothing like one beyond the doors and parts of the front fenders.
Quite futuristic at the time, it came with a few innovative features, including an aluminum-coated, double-bubble canopy roof. The XP-700 influenced the styling of the 1961 Corvette before it was redesigned into the more iconic Mako Shark I concept. The latter previewed the second-generation Corvette.
1971 Corvette ZR-2 - The only factory production model on this list, the ZR-2 may look like a regular 1971 Corvette on the outside but it sports an equipment package that makes it rarer than hen's teeth.
The ZR-2 package was similar to the more famous ZR-1 bundle, but for the 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) LS6 engine (instead of the LT1).
But it was far from popular, as only 12 customers went with the expensive package. The figure makes it notably scarcer than the ZR-1 (53 units) and a rare sight nowadays. In short, most of us will never get to see one in the metal.
1995 Guldstrand GS90 Corvette - The newest car on this list, the GS90 wasn't conceived in a Chevrolet factory. It came out of Dick Guldstrand's shop.
Having raced Corvettes (quite successfully too) for many decades, Dick used the then-new Corvette C4 ZR1 to build a modern rendition of the Grand Sport.
Introduced at the 1995 Los Angeles Auto Show and met with positive reviews in the media, the GS90 Corvette didn't catch on. Out of a planned run of 100 to 150 cars, Guldstrand built only six examples.
Not exactly surprising given that the GS90 came in at $135,000, about double the sticker of a ZR1. Needless to say, these custom Corvettes are almost impossible to spot nowadays.
The story goes that the car was created to prevent a publicity fiasco when Harley Earl's son, Jerome, announced his plan to race a Ferrari in the 1956 season.
Based on a regular Corvette pulled off the St. Louis assembly line, the SR-2 emerged into the light with covered headlamps, a low windscreen, and a big fin behind the driver's seat.
Originally fitted with a 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) V8, the SR-2 was later upgraded to a 331-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) unit equipped with an experimental fuel injection system. The car had moderate success through the 1957 racing season. Chevrolet built two more SR-2s before the AMA racing ban put an end to Chevrolet's motorsport efforts.
Known internally as XP-101, the Corvette Impala was introduced in January 1956, long before the Impala became a production model in 1958.
A fiberglass body with a stainless steel roof on a conventional sedan chassis, the concept was longer than a Corvette and borrowed only a few design elements from the sports car.
Sadly, like most GM Motorama concepts, the Corvette Impala was scrapped after a couple of years on the auto show tour. The reverse C-pillar and the "Impala" badge are the only two features that made it on production models.
1958 Corvette, the XP-700 looked nothing like one beyond the doors and parts of the front fenders.
Quite futuristic at the time, it came with a few innovative features, including an aluminum-coated, double-bubble canopy roof. The XP-700 influenced the styling of the 1961 Corvette before it was redesigned into the more iconic Mako Shark I concept. The latter previewed the second-generation Corvette.
1971 Corvette ZR-2 - The only factory production model on this list, the ZR-2 may look like a regular 1971 Corvette on the outside but it sports an equipment package that makes it rarer than hen's teeth.
The ZR-2 package was similar to the more famous ZR-1 bundle, but for the 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) LS6 engine (instead of the LT1).
But it was far from popular, as only 12 customers went with the expensive package. The figure makes it notably scarcer than the ZR-1 (53 units) and a rare sight nowadays. In short, most of us will never get to see one in the metal.
1995 Guldstrand GS90 Corvette - The newest car on this list, the GS90 wasn't conceived in a Chevrolet factory. It came out of Dick Guldstrand's shop.
Having raced Corvettes (quite successfully too) for many decades, Dick used the then-new Corvette C4 ZR1 to build a modern rendition of the Grand Sport.
Introduced at the 1995 Los Angeles Auto Show and met with positive reviews in the media, the GS90 Corvette didn't catch on. Out of a planned run of 100 to 150 cars, Guldstrand built only six examples.
Not exactly surprising given that the GS90 came in at $135,000, about double the sticker of a ZR1. Needless to say, these custom Corvettes are almost impossible to spot nowadays.