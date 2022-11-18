NBA Star Devin Booker Took '58 Impala on a Trip to Salt Lake City Ahead of Utah Jazz Game

The Phoenix Suns will play against the Utah Jazz on November 18. And shooting guard Devin Booker decided to make a full trip out of it, taking his 1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible with him.
In a series of short clips and pictures posted on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 17, Devin Booker showed off his gorgeous 1958 Chevrolet Impala, which perfectly blended with the scenery. That's if we ignore the “No Parking” sign in the background. A gorgeous red Bel Air convertible was parked right behind his Impala.
This vintage beauty, which seems to come in a rare, gorgeous Cay Coral Iridescent body paint, is Booker's latest addition to his collection of classics.
He introduced it to everyone as he drove it to the NBA season opener on October 20. Even the official NBA Twitter account gushed about it, writing "That’s a beaut, Book!" The NBA shooting guard said to his fans: "[1958], man, that’s the year."
He also added a series of pictures of it the next day on his Instagram account, which you can see below. Booker wrote in the caption: “ya grandma love it.” Based on the comments, everyone does.
General Motors presented the Impala concept in 1956. In 1958, for its 50th anniversary, GM unveiled several models, including the Impala, which was part of the Chevrolet Bel Air lineup.
Originally intended as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, the vehicle became an instant hit, with Chevrolet starting a full series a year later. It offered three engine options, a 3.9-liter inline-six, and two V8s, a 4.6-liter and a 5.8-liter. The 1958 model included dual headlamps and three taillights on each side, and deeply sculpted rear fenders.
This 1958 Chevy isn’t the only Impala in his collection. The star previously shared that his favorite car was a Gothic Gold 1959 example, which he calls "Pretty Penny.." Booker also owns a 1996 Impala. Other vintages in his garage are a Buick Grand National and a Buick GNX.
???? that’s a beaut, Book! ???? #KiaTipOff22 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/nysZrIGES4— NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2022